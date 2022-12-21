Top Recommended Stories
Flights Diverted, Returning to Delhi as Dense Fog Envelops Delhi For Third Day. Deets Here
Several flights are being diverted or are returning to the national capital due to bad weather in Chandigarh, Varanasi, and Lucknow.
New Delhi: Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Wednesday issued an advisory and informed that several flights are being diverted or are returning to the national capital due to bad weather in Chandigarh, Varanasi, and Lucknow.
Besides, around 20 trains were delayed due to the thick fog and low visibility that blanketed the national capital this morning at the New Delhi Railway Station.
Meanwhile, sharing the lowest visibility report as per cities, the IMD said that visibility recorded 8.30 a.m. showed 25 metre visibility in Amritsar, Hissar, Ganganagar, Pantnagar, Bareilly, Bahraich, Gorakhpur while 50 metre visibility was reported at Ludhiana, Karnal, Churu, Varanasi, Patna, Purnea, Agartala and 200 meter visibility at Ambala, Bhiwani, Lucknow and Fursatganj.
COLD WAVE TO HIT NORTH INDIA
The IMD has issued a ‘cold wave’ alert in many North Indian states. A drop in temperature has been also recorded in states of North India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Bihar
Dense Fog engulfed the Indo-Gangetic plains, including Delhi, for the third morning on the trot on Wednesday, lowering visibility in the national capital and affecting traffic movement. At 5:30 AM, the visibility dropped to 500 metres at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI).
(With IANS Inputs)
