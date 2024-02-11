Home

News

‘Flying Bus’ In Delhi From Dhaula Kuan To Manesar? Nitin Gadkari Reveals Plan To Escape Long Traffic Jams

‘Flying Bus’ In Delhi From Dhaula Kuan To Manesar? Nitin Gadkari Reveals Plan To Escape Long Traffic Jams

While addressing the Global Business Summit 2024, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has spoken about his plan of a 'flying bus' in Delhi. What is this 'flying bus', know all about it...

Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Delhi is one of the biggest and most populated cities in the country and the people of this city are always on the run. One problem that everyone in Delhi faces, is the Delhi Traffic which takes up long hours of the people; everyday commute takes a lot of time and even though a lot of Delhites use public transport, it still takes long. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, while addressing the Global Business Summit 2024, spoke about his plan of a ‘flying bus’ in the national capital, to help escape long traffic jams. What exactly is the ‘flying bus’, what is the route it will work on and how will it help ditch traffic woes, know here…

Trending Now

‘Flying Bus’ In Delhi From Dhaula Kuan To Manesar?

As mentioned earlier, during his address at the Global Business Summit 2024, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari spoke about his plan for a unique bus service that will ditch traffic woes and help commuters escape long traffic jams. This ‘flying bus’ is actually a ‘cable bus’, which means this bus will ‘fly in the air’ and will take you from Dhaula Kuan to Manesar in Delhi and will have a seating capacity of 40 people.

You may like to read

Nitin Gadkari Speaks About ‘Cable Bus’ In Delhi

Quoting Nitin Gadkari as mentioned in a Times Now Report, the Transport Minister said, “And now my dream is to start a 40-seater cable bus from Dhaula Kuan to Manesar. From Delhi to Mumbai, I am planning to start an electric bus and I am planning to start a bus from Delhi to Jaipur which will have AC, business class, and it will cover the distance in just two hours. The fare will be 30 percent less compared to the fare of a diesel bus and there will be zero pollution.”

In another news update, World Book Fair 2024 is being organised at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi for nine days, starting Feb 10. Keeping in mind the traffic problems that may arise because of the crowd coming for the Book Fair, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for everyone. According to the advisory, heavy traffic is expected at Mathura Road, Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and the Shershah Road; these roads must be avoided, to avoid traffic jams.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.