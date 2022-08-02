New Delhi: Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing a scooter from a food delivery executive in Subhash Place area here, police said on Tuesday. Suraj (25), Sonu (19) and Chand Khan (25) also attacked the victim with a sharp-edged object, police said.Also Read - ITR Filing: Income Tax Department Brings BIG Change For Tax Payers. Deets Inside

Police said the accused were involved in several cases of snatching, robbery and theft.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, a PCR call was received at the Subhash Place police station regarding the robbery on July 29. A police team reached the spot and took the injured to hospital for treatment, she said.

The victim told police that he was on his way to deliver food when he was stopped at Britannia Chowk traffic signal and hit from behind due to which he fell down.