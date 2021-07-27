New Delhi: In a late-night development, Rakesh Asthana, a senior IPS officer of Gujarat cadre, was appointed as the Commissioner of Delhi Police on Tuesday. Issuing an order, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said Asthana, currently serving as Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), will join as the Delhi Police Commissioner with immediate effect.Also Read - Delhi Police Arrests Mumbai Firm's Managing Director in Rs 100 Crore Cheating Case

Asthana had earlier served as the Special Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He was appointed as chief of the BSF in August 2020. He was also holding the additional charge of the head of the Narcotics Control Bureau. Asthana had also served as the DG of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). Also Read - Protesting Farmers End First Day of 'Kisan Parliament' at Jantar Mantar, Govt Invites Them For Talks | 10 Points

The appointment of Asthana, a 1984-batch IPS officer, to the post of Commissioner of Police (CP), Delhi came just days before his superannuate on July 31. Also Read - Farmers' Protest in Delhi: First Day of 'Kisaan Parliament' Concludes, Nearly 200 Farmers to Come Tomorrow Again | HIGHLIGHTS

While clearing his appointment as the CP Delhi, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the inter-cadre deputation from Gujarat to AGMUT cadre.

The ACC also extended his service initially for a period of one year beyond the date of his superannuation on July 31 or until further order, whichever is earlier.

This is one of the very few instances when an IPS officer outside of the AGMUT cadre has been appointed as the Delhi Police chief. Usually, an officer belonging to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre is appointed to the post.