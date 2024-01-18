Four Charred To Death In Delhi House Fire

BREAKING NEWS: Four Charred To Death In Delhi House Fire

Delhi Fire News: At least four people were charred to death when a fire broke out in a house in northwest Delhi’s Pitampura area on Thursday evening, fire officials said.

One person is missing, they said.

A call was received at 8 pm from ZP block, Pitampura about the blaze and eight fire tenders were pressed into service, the fire officials said.

A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officer said four people died in the fire and one person is missing.

The fire has been doused and the cooling operation is underway, the officer said.

Police personnel and rescue teams were also present at the spot.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

