New Delhi: At least four people have been killed after a huge fire broke out at the top floor of three-storey building in the national capital's Old Seemapuri area early Tuesday morning, informed Delhi Police.

Four person found dead after a fire broke out at top floor of three-storey building in Old Seemapuri area early in the morning: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/vdmJ7UWlQG — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

This is a developing story. More details awaited