New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, four people were on Tuesday trapped in a sewer line in Rohini Sector 16. As per the preliminary information, the rescue operation is underway with fire tenders at the spot. According to reports, a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at Badli Police Station regarding the incident at 6:30 on Tuesday.Also Read - UP’s Moradabad Second-Most Noisiest City In World, Delhi Too On UN List

Soon after getting the call, the Delhi Police team reached the spot and cordoned off the area. Moreover, fire department officials and ambulances are present at the site.

A total of four fire tenders have rushed to the site after receiving information about the same. Reports suggest that three men fell down in the sewer line. The fourth person, a rickshaw driver, who had gone to rescue them, also got trapped as well.