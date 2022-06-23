New Delhi: Delhi’s COVID tally saw an over two-fold rise in the last 24 hours with 1,934 fresh cases recorded on Thursday against 928 recorded on the previous day, according to the health bulletin. Meanwhile, no fatality due to the infection was reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours.Also Read - Health Minister Reviews COVID Situation, Asks Officials to Increase Surveillance, Testing Amid Rising Cases

The single-day figures were over 108 per cent higher than the previous day’s figures. On February 4, the capital had logged 2,272 cases and 20 deaths with a positivity rate of 3.85 per cent.

Delhi’s COVID cases see spike: Top developments