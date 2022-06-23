New Delhi: Delhi’s COVID tally saw an over two-fold rise in the last 24 hours with 1,934 fresh cases recorded on Thursday against 928 recorded on the previous day, according to the health bulletin. Meanwhile, no fatality due to the infection was reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours.Also Read - Health Minister Reviews COVID Situation, Asks Officials to Increase Surveillance, Testing Amid Rising Cases
The single-day figures were over 108 per cent higher than the previous day’s figures. On February 4, the capital had logged 2,272 cases and 20 deaths with a positivity rate of 3.85 per cent.
Delhi’s COVID cases see spike: Top developments
- The COVID positivity rate in Delhi has jumped to 8.10% per cent, while the number of active cases has also slightly increased to 5,755.
- With 1,233 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,95,397. The number of patients being treated in home isolation has risen at 3,564.
- With new COVID cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,27,394 while the death toll continue at 26,242. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,47,58,218, according to the health bulletin.
- A total of 23,879 new tests — 17,549 RT-PCR and 6,330 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,89,43,157 while 26,121 vaccines were administered – 1,890 first doses, 5,135 second doses, and 19,096 precaution doses.
- Of the 9,496 beds in the city hospitals, only 265 are occupied, up from 263 a day ago, while the beds at the COVID care centres and the Covid health centres are lying vacant, the department said.
- As many as 3,564 patients are under home isolation, down from 3,892 on Wednesday, while there are 309 COVID containment zones in the capital, up from 291 the previous day.
- Despite the rise in the positivity rate, the city government has not implemented the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) since hospital admissions are low.
- The GRAP came into force in August last year, stipulating measures to be taken by the government in accordance with the positivity rate and bed occupancy for the locking and unlocking of various activities.