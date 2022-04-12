New Delhi: Since the government is keeping a close watch on the current situation, there is no need to worry, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told reporters on Monday as the city witnessed a slight uptick in Covid cases recently. Notably, Delhi, of lately, showed a significant rise in the positivity rate despite a sustained decline in daily Covid-19 cases across the country.Also Read - Covid 4th Wave in India: Should India be Wary of XE, XD and XF Recombinants? Experts Explain

Following the rise in COVID numbers in the national capital, the infection rate has surpassed 2.5 per cent—highest in the last two months. Earlier on Monday, the city saw 137 new cases and 144 recoveries. Addressing the issue, CM Kejriwal today said,”There is no need to worry (about the slight uptick in Covid cases in Delhi). We are monitoring the scenario as of now. We’ll take measures and steps if any untoward situation arises.”