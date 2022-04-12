New Delhi: Since the government is keeping a close watch on the current situation, there is no need to worry, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told reporters on Monday as the city witnessed a slight uptick in Covid cases recently. Notably, Delhi, of lately, showed a significant rise in the positivity rate despite a sustained decline in daily Covid-19 cases across the country.Also Read - Covid 4th Wave in India: Should India be Wary of XE, XD and XF Recombinants? Experts Explain
Following the rise in COVID numbers in the national capital, the infection rate has surpassed 2.5 per cent—highest in the last two months. Earlier on Monday, the city saw 137 new cases and 144 recoveries. Addressing the issue, CM Kejriwal today said,”There is no need to worry (about the slight uptick in Covid cases in Delhi). We are monitoring the scenario as of now. We’ll take measures and steps if any untoward situation arises.”
Earlier on Monday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had also asked people to not worry ‘until a new variant of concern is detected’. “100-200 Covid cases are being reported in Delhi. No. of hospitalization are also going down. The World Health Organisation has not declared any new variant of concern so there is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern gets detected”, news agency ANI quoted Jain as saying.
A few days back, a massive crowd was seen at a three-day flea market festival at the JLN Stadium in the national that ended on Sunday. Very few people were seen wearing masks and following social distancing at the venue. The visuals from the festival had also gone viral on social media.