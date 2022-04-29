New Delhi: With nearly 1,500 fresh COVID cases, the national capital is witnessing a nine-fold rise in new coronavirus infections in the last two and a half week, the health bulletin released by the Delhi government showed. It was the seventh consecutive day that the city recorded over 1,000 daily new cases, which took the positivity rate to 4.62%. The infection tally in the national capital rose to 18,79,948 and the death toll was 26,172. However, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that though COVID-19 cases have increased in the capital, people are not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate is low. He attributed the low hospitalisation rate to vaccination and naturally acquired immunity.Also Read - Brace Yourselves: It's Going To Be A Long Hot Summer In Delhi, Other Parts Of North India

“Though Covid cases have increased in Delhi, people are not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate is low. This is because our population is fully vaccinated and a large number of people have had the disease in the past. He also said there is no need to panic about Covid cases among children. Several serosurveys have shown that though the infection rate among children and adults is almost the same, the severity of disease is “very low” in children”, said Jain. Also Read - CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Board Asks Exam Centres To Make Proper Arrangements For Students Amid Heatwave, COVID Surge

Hospitalisation Rate Low

The health department’s bulletin showed that the hospitalisation rate so far has been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total active cases.

As many as 129 COVID-19 patients are admitted to Delhi hospitals, while 3,336 are recuperating in home isolation

Earlier, when Delhi would have 5,000 active cases, health minister Jain said, 1,000 people would require hospitalisation.

Of the 9,390 beds available for COVID-19 patients in various hospitals, only 148 (1.58 percent) are occupied.

“We have around 1,000 beds at present. We ramp up their number if needed,” said the health minister.

COVID-19 Restrictions Back in Delhi

Owing to the rise in COVID cases, traders’ associations across the national capital have brought back COVID protocols, including regular sanitisation, ensuring proper wearing of masks in marketplaces, and putting up posters of dos and don’ts.

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) has said it is ensuring that all necessary precautions are followed in the markets and have urged all its members to take booster doses.

Atul Bhargava, the president of NDTA, said the over 400 members of the association have been asked to remain cautious.

“Outside the shops, we cannot do anything that is under Delhi government jurisdiction but inside shops, we have asked our members to take proper measures. Posters with dos and don’ts have been put up in the shops. All the necessary precautions are being taken. We have urged all our members to take booster doses. We held a meeting day before yesterday where we discussed all things that can be done to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the area,” Bhargava told PTI.

Containment Zones Near 1000

Meanwhile, the number of containment zones in the city rose to 919 after 100 hotspots have been identified in the last 24 hours. Till April 26, the city had 796 containment zones, however, there has been a jump of more than 30 per cent in the last 7 days. The rise in the number of containment zones came as the districts across the city ramped up the process of identifying localities from where cases are being detected. Also Read - Karnataka Releases New Covid Vaccination Guidelines Amid Uptick In Cases | Check Details

An analysis of the district-wise breakup of cases revealed that South Delhi adds every second infection to the city’s tally. South Delhi which comprises South and South East districts has been recording a maximum number of coronavirus cases. Districts such as South West and New Delhi——which also fall under south Delhi continue to report lower or declining cases.

India Records Surge in COVID Cases

Union health ministry data showed that India reported 3,377 new COVID-19 cases, slightly up from yesterday’s number which was 3,303.

The official data said that the active cases recorded in the last 24 hours were 821 taking the total number of active cases to 17,801. The country also reported 60 deaths today taking the total death toll to 5,23,753.