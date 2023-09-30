Home

News

35 Principals In Delhi Govt Schools Get Jobs By Using Fake Certificates, Petition Filed In Delhi High Court

35 Principals In Delhi Govt Schools Get Jobs By Using Fake Certificates, Petition Filed In Delhi High Court

A petition has been filed in Delhi High Court as at least 35 newly appointed principals of Delhi Government schools have obtained jobs by submitting fake certificates in a fraudulent way.

Delhi High Court (Photo_PTI)

New Delhi: In a latest report, as many as 35 school principals, who have recently been appointed in various government schools of Delhi, have obtained these positions by fraudulent means, by submitting fake certificates. The jobs have been obtained fraudulently and for this, a petition has also been filed in Delhi High Court. Many of them have misused the EWS Certificate and used it to get the job even when they did not meet the eligibility criteria for the same. The data regarding this fraud has been collected with the help of Right to Information (RTI) activists and was submitted by the Navendu Charitable Trust. Know more about this case..

Trending Now

School Principals Get Jobs By Fraudulent Means

As mentioned earlier, it has been reported by information obtained from RTI activists that nearly 35 government schools in Delhi have principals who have obtained their jobs by fraudulent means. Majority of these principals have used an Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Reservation even when they were not eligible for it as their annual family income was more than Rs 8 Lakh. Some of them also took the advantage of the Other Backward Class (OBC) Reservation without submitting a certificate from Delhi and also depositing fake experience certificates.

You may like to read

Petition Filed In Delhi High Court

A petition against this has been filed in the Delhi High Court but according to the Navendu Charitable Trust, the principals are still at their positions and are working. The petition claimed, ‘Surprisingly, dozens of fraud candidates have got selected by using various unfair means and fake and fabricated certificates/documents.’ It has also been said in a TOI report that an advertisement was issued in 2021 by the Union Public Service Commission for 363 posts out of which 208 were for men and 155 for women. After the exams and the interview, 334 were recruited; the posts had been vacant for more than a decade.

Instances Of Fraud As Mentioned In The Plea

The plea has many incidents claiming that the principals have used wrong methods to get their jobs. Referring to an EWS Certificate, it was alleged in the petition the certificate was not issued by the Lalganj Tehsildar in Uttar Pradesh. It was quoted in the petition, ‘The tehsildar has clearly admitted in writing that the said certificate is neither being issued from his office nor signed by him at any point in time’; this candidate now works in a northeast Delhi School and also forged seal and signature of the CBSE authorities to show more than 10 years of experience.

It has also been claimed in the petition that 11 candidates have also submitted OBC Certificates that have not issued by the Delhi Government and according to the rule, if the certificate is provided by any other state other than the Government of NCT of Delhi, candidates will be considered of the general category.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES