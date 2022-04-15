New Delhi: Amid rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital, the Delhi government on Friday said precaution doses of coronavirus vaccines will soon be provided free of cost to people at its hospitals. The development comes after the Central government rolled out precaution dose of COVID vaccines for all people aged above 18 years at private centres on Sunday.Also Read - Has COVID 4th Wave Arrived in Delhi? City Witnesses Nearly 48% Rise In Home Isolation Cases

“Precaution doses of the same vaccine will be given to the people who have revived the first and second doses of the vaccine and who have completed nine months of taking their second dose,” the statement said. Also Read - Need To Stay Calm But Wearing Of Mask Must Continue: Delhi’s Top Doctor Warns Amid Rising COVID Cases

Those who have completed nine months after the second shot are eligible for the booster dose. Both Covishield and Covaxin doses now cost Rs 225, and private vaccination centres can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per shot as service fee over and above this cost. Also Read - Mask Up Delhi! National Capital Logs 325 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 26 Patients More Than Wednesday

In a statement, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said prevention is better than cure and all those who have not yet taken the vaccine or have taken only the first dose, should be taken to their nearest health facility as soon as possible for complete vaccination.

At present, the Delhi government has a capacity of 1363.73 MT of oxygen, including Liquid Medical Oxygen Storage (LMO), Liquid Medical Oxygen Buffer, and PSA Plant.

The city government said that telemetry devices have been installed at all big and small oxygen tanks and this will allow real-time monitoring of oxygen levels and help in supplying oxygen as per the requirements in case of an emergency.

Satyendar Jain reviews situation: Earlier in the day, Satyendar Jain reviewed the stock of essential medicines and directed officers to keep a close watch on their availability.

“The Delhi government is closely monitoring the situation and the government does not want to take any risk. We have completely overhauled our health infrastructure. Along with this, all hospitals have been advised to remain alert amidst increasing cases of corona in Delhi,” Jain said.

In the meantime, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also directed Delhi government hospitals to increase the sanctioned strength of doctors, nurses and paramedics as per the requirement.

At the same time, a 24-hour Covid helpline number — 1031 — has been issued to help the infected people during any problem.

Corona cases: Delhi on Thursday reported 325 fresh COVID cases with a positivity rate of 2.39 per cent. The Covid positivity rate in the national capital has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.7 per cent in a week.

Noting that the XE variant has not been included in the list of ”Variants of Concern” by the World Health Organization, Jain said that there is no need to panic.