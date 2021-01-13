Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said he had appealed to the Central government to provide free coronavirus vaccine to all. Kejriwal also said that if the Centre was unable to do it and need arises, his government in Delhi would ensure that people get a free vaccine. “I request everyone to not spread misinformation about #CovidVaccine. I had appealed to Central govt that COVID vaccination should be provided free of cost to all. If Centre does not do it and a need arises, the vaccine will be provided for free to people of Delhi,” Kejriwal was quoted by news agency ANI.

Kejriwal was talking to reporters while he visited the family of Dr Hitesh Gupta, who died while on Covid-19 duty. Delhi Chief Minister also acknowledged the contributions of health workers and doctors who were on the frontline during the pandemic. Kejriwal government provided Rs 1 crore check to the family of Dr Hitesh Gupta. He also promised a job to one person from the family.