Freed In Chhawla Gang Rape Case By Supreme Court, Man Held For Murder In Delhi’s Dwarka

New Delhi: A man who was freed by the Supreme Court in Chhawla gang rape nearly three months ago has been arrested again for killing an auto driver in Delhi on January 26. Accused, Vinod was among three men sentenced to death for the rape, torture and killing of a 19-year-old woman in 2012, but was freed by the Supreme Court in November last year as the prosecution “failed to prove their case” against the men and gave them “the benefit of the doubt”.

Vinod and his associate killed the auto driver after trying to rob him in Dwarka Sector-13 on January 26. The accused first sat in his auto and then slit his throat on January 26, said police. The two stabbed Anar Singh, 44, in the neck while trying to rob him. The second person arrested in the case was identified by the police as Pawan, 29.

“An auto driver was stabbed to death in Dwarka area on the intervening night of 25-26 January by two accused passengers, Pawan & Vinod who tried to rob him. During probe it was found Vinod was recently acquitted by SC in Chhawla rape case,” DCP Dwarka M Harshawardhan told news agency ANI.

According to reports, police first arrested Pawan, the accomplice, after scanning the security footage around the area. Pawan’s questioning led them to Vinod. “Pawan said he did not know that Vinod was an accused in the Chhawla gang-rape case,” the police said.

#WATCH | Delhi: An auto driver was stabbed to death in Dwarka area on the intervening night of 25-26 January by two accused passengers, Pawan & Vinod who tried to rob him. During probe it was found Vinod was recently acquitted by SC in Chhawla rape case:DCP Dwarka M Harshawardhan pic.twitter.com/ngzxrLw9ZQ — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

Chhawla gang-rape case

A 19-year old woman was brutally raped and murdered on February 9, 2012, at Chhawla in Delhi’s Dwarka area. Her mutilated and decomposed body was found days later. Three men Rahul, 27, Ravi, 23, and Vinod, 23, were accused as the perpetrators of the heinous crime. They were held and were eventually awarded the death sentence by a trial court. This was upheld by the Delhi high court.

The Supreme Court in its judgment on November 7 , 2022 set aside the trial court and high court orders.

A bench of Chief Justice U.U. Lalit and Justices Ravindra Bhat and Bela M. Trivedi came down heavily on the investigation.

The bench noted that neither were any test identification parades conducted by the investigating officer during the course of investigation, nor did any of the witnesses identify the accused during their respective depositions before the court.