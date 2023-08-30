Home

News

G-20 Summit: Delhi Police Bans Drones, Hot Air Balloons, Paragliders, Other Flying Objects Till Sept 12; Check Details

G-20 Summit: Delhi Police Bans Drones, Hot Air Balloons, Paragliders, Other Flying Objects Till Sept 12; Check Details

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora cited concerns about potential threats to public safety, dignitaries, and vital installations during the G20 summit.

G-20 Summit: Delhi Police Bans Drones, Hot Air Balloons, Paragliders, Other Flying Objects Till Sept 12; Check Details

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have issued a notice declaring a ban on the operation of various flying objects, including paragliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Aerial System Services (UASs), microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, and quadcopters over the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi in view of the G20 summit to be held on September 9 and 10. The prohibition has been enforced for a period of 15 days, i.e. from August 29 to September 12.

Trending Now

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora cited concerns about potential threats to public safety, dignitaries, and vital installations during the G20 summit. The notice stressed that criminal, anti-social elements or potential terrorists with hostile intent towards India might exploit sub-conventional aerial platforms such as para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVS, UASS, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters, or even para-jumping from aircraft.

You may like to read

“Now therefore, I Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police, Delhi in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 read with Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi’s Notification No. U-11036/3/1978 (i) UTL dated 01.07.1978, do hereby prohibit flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para- gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVS, UASS, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircrafts, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi during the G20 Summit 2023 in the National Capital of Delhi and doing so shall be punishable u/s 188 of the Indian Penal Code,” the notice read.

Check Delhi Police Notice On Banning Flying Objects

Office of the Commissioner of Police issues notice that flying objects like paragliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, and quadcopters prohibited over the jurisdiction of NCT… pic.twitter.com/xOL9SeOXSa — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2023

G20 Summit

The G20 Summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and September 10. At least 29 heads of state, including US President Joe Biden, will visit New Delhi to participate in the mega summit. Also, the 14 heads of international organisations will attend the event.

Virtual help desk for G20 delegation

The Delhi Police has established a virtual help desk to assist the G20 delegation and other tourists to get real-time traffic updates for commuting in the national capital.

To get information about police services, social media updates and medical facilities, the delegation and tourists can visit the below given website.

traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/dtpg20info

Security cover to the heads of the state & their spouses

According to reports, the jawans of the National Security Guard (NSG), CRPF and Delhi Police will be responsible for the security of the heads of the state. On the other hand, the jawans of Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB) will provide security to the spouses of heads of the state.

Also, the routes and hotels where the guests will be commuting and staying will be guarded 24/7 by the security forces.

AI-based Cameras to Detect Suspicious Activities

To further enhance coordination and ensure foolproof security of the foreign delegates at the event venues, security agencies are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) modules. Through these AI machines, security personnel said they will be able to identify suspicious activities using advanced AI-based cameras and software alarms.

If anyone is detected climbing walls or making unusual movements, such as running or bending down, AI cameras will immediately alert security personnel.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES