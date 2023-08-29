G-20 Summit: Langur Cutouts With Voice Experts Placed At ‘Strategic’ Places In Delhi To Drive Away Monkeys

The 18th G-20 Summit would witness the participation of delegates including heads of state from 18 countries including US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

New Delhi: A cut-out of 'langur' being fixed to a fence to scare monkeys as part of preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI08_29_2023_000134B)

G-20 Summit And Langur Cutouts: Authorities in Delhi have devised a novel idea to keep monkeys out of the areas that would be part of the events related to the 18th G-20 Summit that is scheduled to be held from September 9-10. The 18th G-20 Summit would witness the participation of delegates including heads of state from 18 countries including US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Langur Cutouts At Strategic Points

Cutouts of langurs are being put up at different locations to keep monkeys away during the high-level event in Delhi. A person who is an expert in making the sound of a langur has been posted with each cutout to make the sound if any monkey is spotted.

The population of monkeys in Delhi is very high. Apart from residential areas, monkeys also roam freely in offices and historical places and they often attack and cause serious injuries to common people almost every day.

More Than A Dozen Cutouts Placed So Far

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Forest Department have carried out this experiment as a precautionary measure given that many foreign guests would be in the city at a given time.

NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said that more than a dozen cutouts have been installed in upscale areas including Sardar Patel Marg.

To keep monkeys away from these areas during the G-20 summit, there will be a deployment of 30-40 people who specialize in making langur sounds with cutouts of langur.

Cutouts Will Be Installed From IGI Airport To Hotels

Cutouts of langur have been placed on the road to Sardar Patel Marg from IGI Airport since the monkeys caused a lot of damage to the flowers and plants kept here to decorate the entire stretch in view of the Summit.

After landing at the airport, the delegates will proceed to the hotel and summit venue via the same route.

Apart from this, a cutout of langur will also be kept in every hotel where foreign guests are going to stay.

The 2023 G20 New Delhi summit is scheduled to take place in Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre (IECC), Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. It will be the first-ever G20 Summit to be held in India as well as in South Asia and will be chaired by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India’s presidency began on 1 December 2022, leading up to the summit in the third quarter of 2023. The presidency handover ceremony was held at the close of the Bali summit in which the G20 Presidency gavel was transferred from Indonesian President Joko Widodo to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Indonesia held the G-20 presidency in 2022.

