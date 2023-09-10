Home

News

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Alert On G20 Summit Day 2, Check Restrictions For September 10

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Alert On G20 Summit Day 2, Check Restrictions For September 10

On September 10, 2023, the second and final day of the G20 Summit 2023, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a few traffic alerts that must be followed by the residents of the national capital. Check all traffic related updates and latest advisory for the summit..

Representative Image (Photos_PTI)

New Delhi: The G20 Summit 2023 is underway and the second and final day of the event is expected to begin in less than an hour. The World leaders and Heads of State will first be travelling to Raj Ghat, to may their homage to he Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi and from there, they will proceed to the G20 Venue Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. The traffic restrictions for the residents of the national capital remain as issued earlier but along with that, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a couple of alerts for G20 Summit 2023 Day 2- September 10, i.e. today. What are the routes that you must avoid today and what are the traffic restrictions as per the official advisory, that must be taken care of, find out.

Trending Now

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Alerts

As mentioned earlier, Delhi Traffic Police has mentioned a few alerts related to the traffic in the national capital which is the host city for G20 Summit this year. This alert is related to the buses that will move in the city. According to the Delhi Traffic Police, Controlled Zone 2 has been implemented and so buses will not operate on the Ring Road between ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Sarai Kale Khan; the buses will continue to work on the remaining stretch of the Ring Road and the road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi.

You may like to read

Traffic Alert: Controlled Zone 2 has been implemented and consequently buses will not operate on Ring Road between ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Sarai Kale Khan. Buses will operate on remaining stretch of Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards borders of Delhi. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 10, 2023

Delhi Traffic Police has also reiterated that the traffic restrictions that were announced and imposed on September 8, 2023 will continue to operate. As tweeted by Delhi Traffic Police, ‘Traffic Alert: Other traffic regulations which are already in place since 08.09.23 will continue to remain in force.’

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES