G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Metro Services to Start at 4 AM on All Lines From Sept 8-10 | Details Here 

New Delhi: For the convenience of passengers during G20 Summit 2023, the DMRC said that he Delhi Metro services will start operations at 4 AM on all lines during the 3-day long summit in the national capital. DMRC further said in a statement that all metro stations will remain open for the general public during this period except Supreme Court Metro Station where no boarding/deboarding of passengers will be allowed.

“Delhi Metro train services will start from 4 AM from terminal stations of all Lines for three days (from 8th to 10th September). All Metro stations will remain open for the general public during this period (8th to 10th September) except Supreme Court Metro Station where no boarding/deboarding of passengers will be allowed on 09th and 10th September due to security constraints,” the DMRC said in a statement.

Delhi Metro train services will start from 4 AM from terminal stations of all Lines for three days (from 8th to 10th September). All Metro stations will remain open for the general public during this period (8th to 10th September) except Supreme Court Metro Station where no… — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2023

The DMRC further added that the trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 6:00 AM and after this, metro trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day on all Lines.

The DMRC added that the metro services will start to facilitate the general public, police personnel and staff from other assisting agencies deployed to maintain security, law and order, traffic arrangements for the upcoming G-20 Summit.

The development comes as Delhi Police Commissioner, Sanjay Arora, earlier had written a letter to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director, Vikas Kumar, requesting him to start Metro services in the national capital from 4:00 AM on September 8, 9 and 10 as it will help in the commute of police personnel involved in security arrangements during the G20 summit.

“In view of the traffic restrictions in the venue-affected areas, primarily NDMC and South West District areas being put in place, the police and other support staff will be greatly facilitated if the Metro Services on 08th, 09th and 10th can begin from about 0400 hrs. this will enable hassle-free travel of staff and timely reporting at the two prime venues i.e. IECC/ITPO and Rajghat,” the letter read.

“Since the arrangements at the Summit Venue I.e., IECC, ITPO and Rajghat shall begin from early morning hours, the reporting time for staff for these venues has been kept from 0500 hours onwards,” the Commissioner of Police reasoned in his letter.

Arora further said that owing to the G20 summit in the national capital, the Delhi Police, in coordination with various stakeholders, has laid down elaborate security, law and order and traffic arrangements involving about 40,000 personnel in all, which will come into full-scale deployment from September 7 onwards.

“May I request you to kindly consider the request from Delhi Police and make necessary arrangements accordingly, as a welfare measure for staff of Delhi Police and other assisting agencies, for the duration…,” the Commissioner wrote.

India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9-10. World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

