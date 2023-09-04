Home

G20 Summit: Delhi Police Releases List Of Metro Stations To Avoid From September 8-10, Check Details

G20 Summit 2023 is a few days away, take a look at the Metro Stations that you can avoid from September 8 to September 10, 2023; the list has been released by Delhi Police.

Representative Image

New Delhi: New Delhi is gearing up to host the G20 Summit 2023 on September 9 and 10 and there are going to be several travel restrictions in the city for the residents. Apart from the rail, air and road route restrictions, a few limitations have also been announced with respect to Delhi Metro. The Delhi Police metro unit asked the Chief Security Commissioner to close some metro station gates that open towards the VVIPS Route, venue of Summit from September 8 to 10. In a letter, DCP Metro G. Ram Gopal Naik mentioned that in 39 stations action needs to be taken while Supreme Court, Janpath, Bhikaji Cama Place, Khan Market and Dhaula Kuan have been marked as ‘Sensitive’ stations. Check details regarding the metro stations in Delhi that will remain shut and the ones whose selective gates will be closed to ensure the security of the guests attending the G20 Summit 2023..

Delhi Metro Stations That Will Remain Closed From Sept 8-10

The Supreme Court Metro Station, earlier known as the Pragati Maidan Metro Station is completely closed owing to security reasons. Moti Bagh, Bhikaji Cama Place, Munirka, RK Puram, IIT and Sadar Bazar Cantonment Metro Stations will also remain shut.

Delhi Metro Stations That You May Avoid

According to the official list released by Delhi Police, there are Metro Stations whose selective gates will remain closed for entry and exit. Find below, a list of Metro Stations and the gates that will remain open-

Khan Market- Gate No. 4 Kailash Colony- Gate No. 1 Lajpat Nagar- Gate No. 5 Jangpura- Gate No. 2 Ashram- Gate No. 2 Janpath- Gate No. 2 Barakhamba- Gate No. 2 Indraprastha- Gate No. 1 Hauz Khas- Gate No. 3 Malviya Nagar- Gate No. 1, 2 Palam- Gate No. 3 Central Secretariat- Gate No. 1, 2, 5 Udyog Bhawan- Gate No. 2, 4 Lok Kalyan Marg- Gate No. 1 Mandi House- Gate No. 1 ITO- Gate No. 1 Delhi Gate- Gate No. 3

There would be no restrictions on entry and exit for commuters on stations like- Aero City, Dhaula Kuan, South Campus, Dwarka Sec-21, Panchsheel Park, Chirag Delhi, Greater Kailash, Nehru Enclave, Kalkaji Mandir, Rajiv Chowk, Chawri Bazar and Chandni Chowk.

In order to maintain foolproof security arrangements during the G20 Summit, scheduled to be held in Delhi from September 9 to 10, the Delhi Police metro unit asked the Chief Security Commissioner to close some metro station gates that open towards the VVIPS Route/venue of… pic.twitter.com/5ssPc9xepz — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023

Tourist Smart Cards By Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro will sell ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ through dedicated counters at 36 stations from September 4-13. These cards will be available in two categories — one-day and three-day validity — offering “unlimited rides” in the metro network. The Tourist Smart Cards are available on regular days too but, in view of the G20 Summit, dedicated counters have been opened to sell these cards for a period of 10 days from Monday.

The one-day card will be available for Rs 200 while the three-day card will cost Rs 500. This amount also includes a refundable security deposit of Rs 50. The 36 stations where these cards will be sold through dedicated counters include Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, New Delhi, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Supreme Court, ITO, Hauz Khas, Nehru Place, Kalkaji Mandir, Akshardham and Terminal 1 IGI Airport. “There are no penalties or surcharge levied on the use of Tourist Smart Cards on account of instances like entry or exit mismatch, overstay in system, overstepping etc,” the DMRC said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

