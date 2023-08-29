Home

G20 Summit 2023: These Movie Theatres To Remain Shut For Three Days, Check Details

New Delhi is gearing up for the G20 Summit 2023 on September 9 and September 10. There are several restrictions that have been imposed upon the residents of the city from September 8-10; four movie theatres to remain shut for three days. Check list.

New Delhi: G20 Summit 2023 is being organised in New Delhi on September 9-10. For these days, numerable restrictions have been imposed and there have been many changes in routes and traffic arrangements. Government notices are also being issued regarding the markets and areas in the city that will remain shut during the days of the summit. From September 8-10, Delhi schools, colleges, and banks will remain shut while the offices will work in WFH mode. Most markets will remain open during this period and all movie theatres except four, will also be functional on these three days. The list of film theatres across the city, that will remain shut on September 8-10, is given below.

These Movie Theatres To Remain Shut For G20 Summit 2023

According to a source from the movie exhibition section, during the duration of the G20 Summit and one day before that, i.e. on September 8, September 9 and September 10, only four movie theatres will remain shut. The news of these four theatres being shut has been reported by Pinkvilla. We have also tried to contact the theatres but they have refused to divulge any details. The theatres in the areas Connaught Place (CP) and Chanakyapuri that will remain closed are-

PVR Chanakyapuri (3 Screens) PVR Plaza (1 Screen) PVR Rivoli (1 Screen) INOX Odean (1 Screen)

G20 Summit 2023 Holidays In Delhi

To ensure the smooth proceedings of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, public holidays for the dates of the summit have been declared by the government; the G20 Summit will be held on September 9-10 and holidays have been declared from September 8 to September 10, 2023. Commercial banks, financial institutions, educational institutions, central government offices, statutory bodies, corporations and undertakings, commercial shops and business and commercial establishments will remain shut and the Delhi government has said that schools can hold online classes while offices can operate via work from home mode. The notification for the same was issued by the Delhi Government on August 24, 2023. Quite a few traffic restrictions are also being followed for this international meet.

About G20 Summit 2023

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will be held at the new Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Multiple hotels have been booked for the heads of states and the various delegates attending the event and the theme for this year’s summit is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, a Sanskrit phrase which means ‘The World Is One Family’. At the end of the summit, a ‘G20 Leaders’ Declaration’ will be adopted that will showcase the leaders’ commitment towards their priorities as discussed and agreed upon, during the meetings.

