Home

News

WATCH: Delhi Police Conducts Drone Surveillance Across National Capital Ahead Of G20 Summit

WATCH: Delhi Police Conducts Drone Surveillance Across National Capital Ahead Of G20 Summit

Earlier, special commandos of the Delhi Police conducted a helicopter slithering exercise at the Delhi Police Training Academy in preparation for the upcoming G20 summit.

Screengrab from video shared by ANI on X.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday conducted drone surveillance in various parts of the city ahead of the G20 summit which is scheduled to be held on September 9th-1oth in the national capital. The North District Police conducted drone surveillance in various parts of Delhi ahead of the G20 summit, ANI reported.

Trending Now

#WATCH | Ahead of the G20 Summit, North District Police conducts drone surveillance in various parts of Delhi (Source: Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/nFsrkzEkRQ — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2023

You may like to read

Earlier today, special commandos of the Delhi Police conducted a helicopter slithering exercise at the Delhi Police Training Academy in Jharoda Kalan. The exercise comprised of 181 commandos: 178 men: 16 sub-inspectors and 162 constables, and 3 women sub-inspectors, a senior official said, adding that BSF helicopter MI17 was used during the training exercise.

#WATCH | Delhi: Ahead of the G20 Summit, Helicopter Slithering Exercise is underway at the Police Academy by the second batch of trainee commandos of Delhi Police. pic.twitter.com/pMug0NECHq — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2023

“This is a three-month training specially carried out in purview of the G20 Summit. In the final stage of the exercise they (commandoes) practice to descend from a helicopter using a rope (slithering). The exercise boosts their confidence to tackle every situation and carry out safety operations,” Special CP-Training Sunil Kumar Gautam told news agency ANI.

The officer added that the ahead of the G20 summit, the Delhi Police has been imparting all kinds of training to its commandos with hi-tech weapons so that they can handle any terrorist situation or emergency. “Earlier, 500 commandos were trained and today 181 commandos have been trained.”

“After weapons and physical training, the commandos are being given training on how to descend from a height from a helicopter. Under this, they trained how to jump from 3 feet, 5 feet, 10 feet, 15 feet and a rope.”

“Usually, NSG, paramilitary and army take charge in such situations, but in view of G20, Delhi Police is training its special commandos to face any situation.”

Elaborate security arrangements

Meanwhile, a senior officer on Friday said that the Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements for the G20 Summit to ensure no infiltration, terror act or sabotage takes place.

Speaking at a presser, Special Commissioner of Police, Security, Madhup Tiwari said a special commissioner of police-rank officer will be commanding the security at the big venues, adding that

the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and the National Security Guard (NSG) are assisting the Delhi Police in the arrangements.

“At the hotels, a DCP-rank officer will serve as camp commander. The rest of Delhi will be on high alert,” he said.

Tiwari said that more than half of Delhi Police will be involved in providing security for the summit. He asserted that arrangements have been made to ensure that the common people are not inconvenienced.

India will host the G20 Summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10 in its capacity as the current president of the grouping.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES