G20 Summit 2023 in Delhi: PM Modi Urges Global Leaders To Come To common Ground As Tension Build Over Ukraine War

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called upon the G20 countries to build consensus on pressing global challenges and not allow differences on geopolitical tensions to affect overall cooperation.

Delhi: The national capital is abuzz with several ministries arriving in Delhi for the awaited G20 meet. With foreign ministers from US, Russia also in attendance, there is a little tension building up as well. Amid the rising tension, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called upon the G20 countries to build consensus on pressing global challenges and not allow differences on geopolitical tensions to affect overall cooperation, in comments that came amid a bitter rift within the grouping on the Ukraine conflict.

In his video message at the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting, Modi also invoked Mahatma Gandhi and Buddha to urge the delegates to draw inspiration from India’s civilisational ethos and “focus not on what divides us, but on what unites us.”

The foreign ministers from the world’s largest industrialised and developing nations held crucial deliberations on key global challenges that took place in the backdrop of an increasingly bitter rift between the US-led West and the Russia-China combine over the Ukraine conflict.

PM Urges To Address These Points of Crisis

In his address, Prime Minister Modi said the world looks upon the G20 to ease the challenges of growth, development, economic resilience, disaster resilience, financial stability, trans-national crime, corruption; terrorism, and food and energy security. The prime minister said multilateralism is in crisis today.

“The experience of the last few years financial crisis, climate change, pandemic, terrorism, and wars clearly shows that global governance has failed in both its mandates,” he said.

“You are meeting at a time of deep global divisions. As Foreign Ministers, it is but natural that your discussions are affected by the geopolitical tensions of the day. We all have our positions and our perspectives on how these tensions should be resolved,” Modi said.

“However, as the leading economies of the world, we also have a responsibility towards those who are not in this room,” he said.

Modi said many developing countries are struggling with unsustainable debt, while trying to ensure food and energy security for their people.

“They are also the ones most affected by global warming caused by richer countries. This is why India’s G20 Presidency has tried to give a voice to the Global South,” he said.

Modi said no group can claim global leadership without listening to those most affected by its decisions. The prime minister also referred to the coronavirus pandemic and natural disasters.

“We have seen global supply chains break down during times of stress. We have seen stable economies suddenly overwhelmed by debt and financial crisis. These experiences clearly show the need for resilience in our societies, in our economies, in our healthcare systems, and in our infrastructure,” Modi said.

Modi said the G20 has a critical role to play in finding the right balance between growth and efficiency on one hand, and resilience on the other.

“We can reach this balance more easily by working together. That is why your meeting is important. I have full trust in your collective wisdom and ability. I am sure that today’s meeting will be ambitious, inclusive, action-oriented, and will rise above differences,” he said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, China’s Qin Gang, the UK’s James Cleverly and European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell Fontelles are among those attending the meeting chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

