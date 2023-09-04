G20 Summit 2023: Can People Use Online Delivery Services, Go For Morning Walk During This Time? All FAQs Answered

Talking about the traffic restrictions, Delhi Police said the movement of cars, bicycles and other vehicles will not be allowed in the controlled zone during G20 Summit 2023.

During G20 Summit 2023, if you are planning to go to Connaught Place or other areas in central Delhi, it's better to plan in advance and use the Metro.

New Delhi: With just a few days left for the G20 Summit to begin in the national capital, various traffic restrictions have been imposed in and around the city. Even there were fears that a full lockdown would be imposed in the city during this time. However, Delhi Police cleared doubt that no such step will be taken during the G20 Summit. Notably, the G20 Summit will see one of the largest gatherings of world leaders in the national capital for two days. These leaders include US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK’s Rishi Sunak, Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz Saud along with several other heads of state.

Keeping in mind the high-profile nature of the event, the Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements and created regulatory zones in coordination with the traffic police to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

During this time, if you are planning to go to Connaught Place or other areas in central Delhi, it’s better to plan in advance and use the Metro. Check some of the answers to some critical questions that will help you navigate the curbs smoothly:

Will Markets be Closed During This Time?

The G20 Summit will be organised at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan on September 9 and 10. Hence, all establishments in the New Delhi area will remain close for these two days. Moreover, Delhi Police has declared Dhaula Kuan, Khan Market, Janpath and Bhikaji Cama Place as “sensitive areas”. However, Delhi Police said no market will be closed, but the traffic movement in the New Delhi area will be regulated.

Will Restaurants Also Be Closed?

Delhi Police clarified that all theatres and restaurants in the controlled area of New Delhi district will remain closed.

Can People Use Online Delivery Services During This Time?

According to the arrangements made by the Delhi Traffic Police, cloud kitchens and other delivery services won’t be allowed in the New Delhi area during the summit period. “I want to clarify that grocery, ATMs and medical stores (essential services), and other establishments will remain open, even in the regulated zone,” the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Can People Carry Out Morning Walk?

Delhi Police said the movement of cars, bicycles and other vehicles will not be allowed in the controlled zone. “So, I would request not to go out for morning walks during the summit duration,” a Delhi police official said.

Will Outer Ring Road be Under Restrictions?

Delhi Traffic Police has not put any restrictions on the Outer Ring Road, except for National Highway 48, which people use to come to Delhi from Gurugram. The commuters will be diverted to alternate routes but services won’t be closed.

How About Delhi Metro Services?

Surender Yadav, Special CP, Delhi Traffic on Monday clarified that all the Delhi Metro stations will be open except the Supreme Court.

“Delhi Metro services will be affected at the Supreme Court metro station only. Metro services will continue at all other stations. At some metro stations, entry and exit may be closed for 10-15 minutes as per the security rules, but train services will continue,” he said.

Delhi Police, which started its preparations for the G20 Summit in earnest a few months ago, has been training personnel who are to be deployed at various locations ahead of and during the big-ticket summit.

