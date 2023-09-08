G20 Summit: Can Commuters Use Cab, Auto Rickshaw Services in City? Check Guidelines Here

For G20 Summit 2023, Delhi Police said the traffic restrictions will be imposed on the movement of commercial vehicles, city buses, taxis and autos in certain pockets of the national capital.

New Delhi: With all security arrangement in place, G20 Summit 2023 is all set to be hosted at the newly constructed Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan on September 9 and 10. To make sure smooth functioning of the mega geopolitical event, the Delhi Police has imposed a series of restrictions on traffic movement that will be in place from September 7 to 10.

Can Commuters Use Cab, Taxi Services?

Police further added that during the traffic restriction, no auto rickshaws or taxis will be allowed to operate or enter the New Delhi District from 5:00 PM on September 9 to 23:50 on September 10.

However, taxis carrying bonafide residents and tourists and having valid hotel bookings inside the New Delhi district or those travelling to the railway station, and airport will be allowed to operate on road networks inside the New Delhi district.

No Vehicular Movement On NH-48

Police further added that no vehicular movement will be allowed on NH-48 towards Dhaula Kuan. And the taxis and auto rickshaw services will operate as usual in areas outside the Controlled and Regulated zones.

As per the security arrangements, the vehicles associated with the Armed Forces, Police, Disaster Management teams, Ambulances, or involved in emergency services like road, and electric supply maintenance will move freely throughout the city.

Those who are travelling through the Controlled and Regulated zones are advised to budget extra time to accommodate delays due to the traffic restrictions. Police said appropriate traffic signs will be in place, informing commuters of the restrictions in place, in accordance with section 116 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

No Lockdown in Delhi?

Taking to social media, Delhi Police clarified that the entire national capital will remain open during the G20 Summit, and no lockdown will be imposed.

This time, the G20 Summit in Delhi will witness the presence of several world leaders including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will be absent.

Joe Biden Leaves For Delhi

United States President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) departed for India to attend the G20 Summit.

Biden departed from Andrew’s air base on Air Force 1 for India to participate in the 18th G20 Summit, scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Beginning Friday, Biden has a packed schedule for the three days. After departing from the US, he will arrive in Ramstein, Germany, on Friday for a brief stop-over and will arrive in New Delhi the same day. The US President is scheduled to participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same day, according to a White House press release.

