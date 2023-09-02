Home

G20 Summit 2023: Will Metro Run From September 8 to 10 In Delhi? Check Important Guidelines

G20 Summit 2023 is being hosted in New Delhi, India on September 9 and September 10. For these days, there are many traffic restrictions; take a look at the important guidelines with respect to Delhi Metro for these three days..

Representative Image

New Delhi: The Group of 20 (G20) Summit 2023 is scheduled to take place next week on September 9 and September 10, 2023 in New Delhi, India. To ensure that the event is smooth and there are no problems, the government has announced public holidays for educational and financial institutions and most offices will also function on work from home mode. Apart from this, there are several traffic restrictions in the city too and an important question which is there in the minds of the people is, ‘Will the Delhi Metro run from September 8 to September 10 in Delhi?’ Read more to find out the important guidelines with respect to the metro routes for G20 Summit 2023..

G20 Summit 2023: Will The Metro Run From September 8 to 10?

As mentioned earlier, an important question in the minds of the residents of the G20 Summit 2023 Host City, is whether the Delhi Metro will run during the three days of restrictions announced in relation with the international summit. To answer your question, according to the advisory that has been issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) services will remain operational from September 8 to 10 at all metro stations except one.

Boarding-Deboarding At This Metro Station Will Not Be Allowed

The Delhi Metro Rail Services will function as normal and apart from one metro station, the rest will remain operational during the three days of restrictions announced for G20 Summit 2023. City residents who may have to travel through metro during these days must note that boarding and de-boarding at the Supreme Court Metro Station will not be allowed from 5:00 AM to 11:00 PM. Operations on this metro station are restricted because of security reasons; this station is close to the G20 Summit 2023 Venue- Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The Supreme Court Metro Station was earlier known as the Pragati Maidan Metro Station and is located near the Pragati Maidan, facing Mathura Road.

G20 Summit 2023 Holidays In Delhi

To ensure the smooth proceedings of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, public holidays for the dates of the summit have been declared by the government; the G20 Summit will be held on September 9-10 and holidays have been declared from September 8 to September 10, 2023. Commercial banks, financial institutions, educational institutions, central government offices, statutory bodies, corporations and undertakings, commercial shops and business and commercial establishments will remain shut and the Delhi government has said that schools can hold online classes while offices can operate via work from home mode. The notification for the same was issued by the Delhi Government on August 24, 2023. Quite a few traffic restrictions are also being followed for this international meet.

About G20 Summit 2023

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will be held at the new Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Multiple hotels have been booked for the heads of states and the various delegates attending the event and the theme for this year’s summit is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, a Sanskrit phrase which means ‘The World Is One Family’. At the end of the summit, a ‘G20 Leaders’ Declaration’ will be adopted that will showcase the leaders’ commitment towards their priorities as discussed and agreed upon, during the meetings.

