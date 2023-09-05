G20 Summit: Delhi Glitters Like GOLDEN NUGGET Thanks To Faceless, Nameless Artisans; Watch Video

Fountains, sculptures, and plants have been placed across Delhi while thematic murals have also been displayed on iconic buildings.

Preparations are underway for the upcoming G20 Summit. (ANI Photo/Mohd Zakir)

Delhi Decked Up For G20: Ahead of the G20 Summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10, the national capital has received a makeover. Fountains, sculptures, and plants have been placed across Delhi while thematic murals have also been displayed on iconic buildings. For security, 44 CCTV cameras have been installed in addition to the 1.20 lakh existing ones across Delhi.

Now, a video has been uploaded on YouTube that captures the essence of the tireless hard work put up by the nameless, faceless workers who have worked day and night to give a fresh, elegant, and beautiful makeover to the host city.

Venue Of G20 New Delhi Summit

The G20 Summit 2023 will be held on September 9 and September 10, 2023, at Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre (IECC), Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. It will be the first-ever G20 Summit to be held in India as well as in South Asia and will be chaired by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bharat Mandapam is spread across 123 acres and houses 12 expansive exhibition halls which are connected by a 40-foot wide glass canopy, the state-of-the-art convention centre which can accommodate seven thousand people, and a beautiful public plaza with an artificial lake.

Unprecedented Security For G20 Summit

The 18th G-20 Summit will witness the participation of delegates including heads of state from 18 countries. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed indigenous surveillance and monitoring aircraft Netra for airspace security. Apart from this, missiles will also be deployed and Indian Army helicopters will conduct air patrolling. National Security Guard (NSG) commandos will also be put to service along with the regular personnel. Army and NSG snipers will be deployed on all big and tall buildings around the venues. For the first time, an anti-drone system has been installed.

Artificial Intelligence-based Cameras Deployed

Artificial intelligence-based cameras have also been deployed in Delhi for security purposes. These cameras will immediately send an alert message to the security officer if any suspicious activity is detected. Anti-drone systems and bulletproof glasses have been installed where the foreign guests will stay. At the same time, a team of IT experts will keep an eye on social media posts and trends during the summit.

Left-hand Drive Cars For Foreign Guests

The government has ordered left-hand drive cars for the G-20 summit. These vehicles will be bullet-proof and will be used to transport foreign guests. 450 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been trained to drive these cars.

According to the report of news agency PTI, the central government has bought or hired more than 60 left-hand drive cars for 41 foreign guests. These include luxury vehicles like Audi, Mercedes, and BMW.

900 CRPF Personnel Deployed

A total of 900 CRPF personnel, including the drivers, have been deployed to provide security to the guests of the G-20 Summit. Some of these personnel have previously worked with the Special Protection Group (SPG) and National Security Guard (NSG).

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) commandos have been deployed to provide security to the relatives of the foreign guests. Other Central Armed Forces like Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and NSG’s Black Cat Commandos have been entrusted with the responsibility of securing the route and venue. They will coordinate with Delhi Police for this.

India’s presidency began on 1 December 2022, leading up to the summit in the third quarter of 2023. The presidency handover ceremony was held at the close of the Bali summit in which the G20 Presidency gavel was transferred from Indonesian President Joko Widodo to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Indonesia held the G-20 presidency in 2022.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

