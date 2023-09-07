Home

G20 Summit 2023: Where World Leaders Will Stay in Delhi? Check Hotels List

19 Heads of States of G20 nations and their significant others are expected to arrive in India for the G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi on September 9-10th.

Glimpses of Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: As India gears up to welcome a slew of top world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, for the G20 Summit in New Delhi over the weekend, the city’s top hotels have been booked by the government to host the 19 heads of states, delegates and their entourage for the mega-event.

19 Heads of States of G20 nations and their significant others are expected to arrive in India for the G20 Summit to be held in the national capital on September 9-10th. Besides, some non-G20 member countries such as– Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates– have also been as guests.

As per official data, around 3,500 rooms in various top hotels across Delhi and Gurugram have been booked for the stay of G20 delegates, while various luxury hotels in the national capital have been booked to host the heads of the state.

Here’s the complete list of hotels where the top delegates and heads of state will stay:

ITC Maurya Sheraton, New Delhi: US President Joe Biden and delegations. Shangri-La Hotel, New Delhi: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. And German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Claridges Hotel, New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron. Taj Palace, New Delhi: Chinese Premier of the State Council Li Qiang. Imperial Hotel, New Delhi: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Oberoi Hotel, New Delhi: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. And Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The Lalit, New Delhi: Canadian Justin Trudeau. And Japanese Fumio Kishida. JW Marriott and Hyatt Regency, New Delhi: Italian Prime Mini Giorgia Meloni and delegation will stay in two hotels. Le Meridien, New Delhi: Delegations from The Netherlands, Nigeria and the European Union. The Oberoi, Gurugram: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and delegation. Leela Hotel, Gurugram: Saudi Arabian Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and delegation.

Foolproof security for delegates

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has assured foolproof security for the G20 guests. In a statement, the city police said it will deploy over 50,000 personnel, including sleuths from the National Security Guard (NSG) and some of the central armed police forces (CAPF) in its ‘foolproof’ security plan for the G20 Summit to be held in the national capital on September 9th-10th.

Officials have revealed that 19 markswomen, who have completed a four-week specialised training session conducted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at its training centre in Karera, Madhya Pradesh, will be deployed during the summit. The markswomen, armed with a rifle telescope, will be deployed at strategic locations in the city, including at the G20 summit venue and hotels.

Additionally, officers of the rank of special commissioner of police, will serve as venue commanders while over 50,000 personnel, K9 dog squads and mounted police will be deployed across the city to keep a hawk-eye vigil during the summit, they said.

(With PTI inputs)

