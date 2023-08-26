Home

G20 Summit 2023: Special Traffic Restrictions In Delhi For August 26-27 From 9:00 AM To 12:30 PM | Check List

The G20 Summit 2023 is round the corner and the preparations for the same are going on in full swing. To facilitate the carcade rehearsals in New Delhi, there are special traffic arrangements for August 26 and 27, 2023 from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Check the regulations on the traffic movement, as issued by the Delhi Traffic Police..

G20 Summit Special Delhi Traffic Regulations for August 26-27

New Delhi: India is hosting the G20 Summit this year and the mega international event will start in a few days from now; preparations for the same are going on in full swing and various traffic restrictions have been announced for September 8 to 10. Please note that there are certain traffic arrangements for today and tomorrow, i.e. August 26 and 27, because the carcade rehearsals for the summit are being facilitated. The regulations on the traffic during these days has been issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, have a look..

G20 Summit: Special Traffic Restrictions As Issued By Delhi Traffic Police

The Delhi Traffic Police has notified the names of some areas, where there will be traffic regulations today and tomorrow. These areas are- Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg, Sardar Patel Marg-Kautilya Marg, R/A GKP, R/A MLNP, C-Hexagon, Zakr Hussain Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg, R/A Brig. Hoshiyar Singh Marg, R/A Satya Marg/Shantipath, R/A Windsor Palace, Barakhamba Road Light Signal, R/A Claridges, Under Moti Bagh Flyover, Press Enclave Road-Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Joseph Tito Marg-Siri Fort Road, Ip Flyover, Saleem Garh Bypass and Shanti Van Chowk.

Along with these areas, traffic will also be restricted at 11 Murti, R/A Teen Murti, R/A Gol Methi, R/A Mansingh Road, Mathura Road, Bhairon Road-Ring Road, R/A Yashwant Place, R/A Kautilya, Janpath-Kartavyapath, Tolstoy Marg-Janpath, Vivekanand Mag, Under Lodhi Flyover, Under Chirag Delhi Flyover, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Rajghat Chowk and Shershah Road.

Delhi Police Issues Advisory

In its advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police has said that the commuters might experience congestion and traffic on the roads and junctions mentioned above. Special mention has been given to motorists, requesting them to remain patient, observe all traffic rules and road discipline and also follow the directions given by the traffic police personnel deployed at all intersections. To avoid traffic and delays, the residents of the capital are advised to plan their journey in advance and keeping in mind these regulations and restrictions.

Restrictions During G20 Summit

From September 8 to 10, commercial banks, financial institutions, educational institutions, central government offices, statutory bodies, corporations and undertakings, commercial shops and business and commercial establishments will remain shut; an official notification for the same was issued by the Delhi Government on August 24, 2023.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will be held at the new Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi and the theme for this year’s summit is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, a Sanskrit phrase which means ‘The World Is One Family’. At the end of the summit, a ‘G20 Leaders’ Declaration’ will be adopted that will showcase the leaders’ commitment towards their priorities as discussed and agreed upon, during the meetings.

