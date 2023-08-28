Home

G20 Summit 2023: Special Website Launched To Provide Traffic Updates, Restrictions And Routes In More Than 110 Languages

For the G20 Summit 2023 being held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10, a special website has been launched by Delhi Traffic Police. The traffic restrictions, latest updates, routes for buses, taxis and metro and important contacts for the duration of the summit will be provided in more than 110 languages.

New Delhi: The national capital is gearing up for the G20 Summit 2023 which is being hosted in the capital on September 9 and September 10, 2023. Ahead of the international meet, a number of restrictions have been announced- for a duration of three days from September 8 to September 10, all offices, banks and educational institutions will remain shut and there are a lot of roads that will be out of bounds for the residents of the city. Amidst the many traffic restrictions and route diversions, Delhi Traffic Police has launched a special website that will highlight all traffic related updates for the duration of the summit in more than 110 languages..

Delhi Traffic Police Launches Special Website For G20 Summit 2023

As mentioned earlier, a special website has been launched by Delhi Traffic Police which has a comprehensive view of the essential routes, maps, traffic diversions, traffic arrangements and restrictions, police services, markets, tourist spots and other weather and social media updates with respect to the city during the G20 Summit 2023. The direct link of the website can be accessed here.

Delhi Traffic Police Special Website: Info In More Than 110 Languages

This website has traffic updates, route options from the airport to hotels and to the G20 Summit 2023 Venue. The guest details from different hotels is also available on the website, along with metro, bus and taxi routes with essential maps showing hotels, markets, hospitals and railway station locations. All this information mentioned on the website is helpful for both the invitees and the general residents of the city- it can be accessed in more than 110 languages. A special ‘Delhi At A Glance’ section has also been added to the website that will showcase a list of all the tourist attractions in the city, places of worship and popular markets that one may visit.

Tourist spots like Qutub Minar, Akshardham and Lotus Temple, Jama Masjid, Red Fort and Jantar Mantar will be open for all the visitors; the website will also have information about outstation tourist spots like Taj Mahal (Agra), City Palace (Udaipur), Neemrana Fort, etc. Markets except Khan Market and Janpath Market, like Karol Bagh, Chandni Chowk, Sarojini Nagar and Lajpat Nagar Market will remain open.

Delhi Traffic Police Special Helpline Number

Along with the latest updates on traffic, a special WhatsApp number has also been launched for the convenience of the public, that will function for 24 hours, Helpline numbers have also been given for senior citizens, women, complaint status, medical emergencies and missing person reports. A map with information about the city, 50 traffic circles and names of relevant officers has also been included on the website.

As mentioned on the website, the entire area of New Delhi District will be considered as “Controlled Zone-I” from 0500 hours of 08.09.2023 to 2359 hours on 10.09.2023. However, bonafide residents, authorized vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to travel on the road network of New Delhi District.

