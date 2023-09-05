Home

G20 Summit: AI-Generated Avatar In Traditional Outfit To Welcome World Leaders At ‘Mother of Democracy’ Exhibition

Created by the Union culture ministry, the avatar will provide concise overviews of the special exhibition on 'Bharat: The Mother of Democracy', being organised on September 9-10, in 16 global languages.

G20 Summit 2023 (Photo Courtesy- G20 Twitter Handle)

New Delhi: The Heads of State and other top leaders will be greeted by an artificial intelligence-generated ‘avatar’ of a woman in a traditional Indian outfit, at the ‘Mother of Democracy’ exhibition which will be hosted at the Bharat Mandapam to mark the G20 Summit. “Upon their arrival in the exhibition area, heads of state, delegates and other guests, will be greeted by an AI-generated ‘avatar’ which will provide them a concise overview of the exhibition,” a source told PTI.

Created by the Union culture ministry, the avatar will provide concise overviews of the special exhibition on ‘Bharat: The Mother of Democracy’, being organised on September 9-10, in “16 global languages”, including English, French Mandarin, Italian, Korean and Japanese through a device.

The exhibition will also showcase a replica sculpture of the Harappan girl, placed on a rotating elevated podium will be standing in the centre of the hall in the exhibition area. The actual height of the object is 10.5 cm but the replica was created 5 ft. height and 120 kg weight in bronze.

The exhibition will showcase India’s democratic traditions from the “Vedic period to the modern era”. It will provide information on the Vedic period, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Jain dharma, Buddha dharma, Chhatrapati Shivaji, local self-governance, Constitution and elections in modern India.

Meanwhile, a huge video screen at the back of the reception will showcase visuals of the country’s rich cultural traditions. The history of democracy in India can also be revisited through 26 interactive panels on one side of the pathway where visitors can read content and listen to audio clippings of 45-60 seconds each in 16 languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Dutch, Arabic, Chinese, Turkish and Russian. They can directly visit the official website after scanning the QR code.

The election traditions of India will be showcased right to the modern era when after Independence, the first general elections were held in 1951-52 down to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

