G20 Summit And Monkey Menace: Langur Cutouts OR Supersonic Firecrackers; What Will Authorities Pick

Authorities are making all efforts to ensure that monkeys do not play a spoilsport during the prestigious G20 Summit that would be held in New Delhi.

Apart from residential areas, monkeys also roam freely in offices and historical places and they often attack and cause serious injuries to common people almost every day. (ANI Photo)

G20 Summit And Monkey Menace: Just a day back we did a story on the efforts the authorities are making to ensure that the monkeys do not play a spoilsport during the prestigious G20 Summit that is going to be held in New Delhi from September 9-10. One of these measures includes placing the cutouts of langurs at strategic locations in the national capital to scare away the monkeys. With every cutout, there is a ventriloquist who will mimic the sound made by langurs.

Trending Now

‘Supersonic’ Alternative To Langur Cutouts

Today, we came across one person who has been awarded the first prize for his innovation named “NeelGagan” from the National Science Center Delhi (NSCD), Ministry of Culture, Government of India during an Innovation Festival held every year near Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

You may like to read

His name is Samrat Ghosh and he is an Assistant Professor at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Mohali (IISERM).

NeelGagan: First-Prize-Winning Innovation

Keen to lend a helping hand to the authorities, Samrat Ghosh has come forward to share his ideas and give insight into “NeelGagan”. NeelGagan, as understood, is the name given to the first-prize-winning innovation which is “Smoke-Free, Non-polluting, Super-Green, and Super-Sonic” firecrackers developed by the Assistant Professor using discarded plastic bottles to help farmers safeguard their fields from monkeys.

“I can help too by scaring away the monkeys by using my Smoke-Free, Non-polluting, Super-Green, ‘Super-Sonic’ firecrackers which I developed using discarded plastic bottles for helping farmers safeguard their fields from simians and other animals,” said Ghosh adding “It is reported that monkeys are sensitive to sudden loud noises and therefore firecrackers or gunshot sounds scare them away.”

Chance Discovery During 21 Gun Salute To Chandrayan 3 Team

The assistant professor says that on August 23 he was giving a “21 Gun Salute” with his green, eco-friendly firecrackers in his locality as a mark of respect and tribute to the ISRO team after Chandrayan 3 successfully landed on the Moon’s South Pole. He realised that the group of monkeys in one of the blocks of the area just disappeared after the 21 Gun Salute.

Ghosh says he would be very happy to contribute in his capacity to keep the monkeys away by using his “frugal grassroots eco-friendly innovation designed from waste disposable bottles”. He further wants to use his talent and product to keep Delhi clean from waste plastic bottles and keep monkeys away during this forthcoming G20 Summit” and send a positive message across the world.

Langur Cutouts For G-20 Summit

As reported by india.com, langur cutouts are being put up at different locations to keep monkeys away during the high-level event in Delhi. A person who is an expert in making the sound of a langur has been posted with each cutout to make the sound if any monkey is spotted.

The 18th G-20 Summit would witness the participation of delegates including heads of state from 18 countries including US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES