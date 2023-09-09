G20 Summit Begins: Delhi Police Issues Fresh Guidelines For Traffic Movement; Avoid THESE Routes For 2 Days

New Delhi: Police barricades put up at Connaught Place to regulate traffic movement ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI09_08_2023_000060B)

New Delhi: As the two-day G20 Summit under India’s Presidency begins today in the national capital, the Delhi police said that the traffic management plan in order to maintain law and order situation in view of the global event, is in place as prescribed. The entire area of New Delhi District is now “Controlled Zone-I” since 5 am on September 8 midnight of September 10 and the movement will be subjected to security restrictions on the important routes during the G20 Summit. Taking to its social media, the Delhi Police has also launched its G20 Virtual Help Desk for real-time traffic updates in the national capital.

G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Police Share Important Traffic Updates

Entry of goods vehicles (HGV/MGV/LGV) except engaged in essential services has been restricted in Delhi.

All modes of transport i.e., Buses, TSR/Taxi etc. on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders are operational as usual and will continue during the summit also,” Delhi Traffic Police said in a statement.

According to the officials, there is no restriction on the vehicles engaged in emergency and essential services throughout the capital.

Telephone number (6828400604/112) is fully operational to assist in medical emergencies.

Delhi Traffic Police is providing real time traffic updates through various portals including G20 Traffic Virtual Help Desk (https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/dtog20info), Delhi Traffic Police Website (https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in) and other social media handles.

The general public is also advised to use Mappls (MapmyIndia) app for alternate routes to reach destination.

Traffic in Controlled Zone-II will be disrupted on September 10, from 05:00 to 13:00 hours. The affected areas include: 1. New Delhi Railway Station (Ajmeri Gate side)2. Old Delhi Railway Station (Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Road side)3. Shanti Van Chowk (Geeta Colony side)4. ITO (Vikas Marg side)5. Rajghat Chowk (Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg side)6. Guru Nanak Chowk (Minto Road side).

Bus Terminating PointsMovement of the City Bus Services will be curtailed at the following points:-1. ISBT kashmere Gate2. ISBT Sarai Kale Khan3. Ashram Chowk4. Moolchand Flyover5. Vivekanand Marg (Regional Passport Office)6. AIIMS7.Under RTR Flyover8. Mayapuri Chowk9, Punjabi Bagh Chowk10, Azadpur Chowk.

Metro Services To Start From 4 AM In Morning On September 9-10

Delhi Metro has decided to start the metro services from 4 AM in the morning on September 8, 9, and 10 from terminal stations on all lines after a request was made by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. This will provide a much-needed relief to the commuters as well as crucial respite to Delhi traffic police by diffusing a big chunk of traffic

Notably, the G20 Summit will take place at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on September 9 and 10, 2023. However, the delegates will also visit Rajghat, NGMA (National Gallery of Modern Art) and Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa during the summit. Therefore, there are certain traffic regulations in the area of in and around New Delhi from 07.09.2023 to 11.09.2023, the Delhi police said.

