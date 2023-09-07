Home

G20 Summit: Noida, Delhi, Gurugram Borders Closed Till Sept 10; Check Vehicular, Traffic Restrictions Here

The entry of commercial vehicles will be banned towards Delhi at all five Ghaziabad border points with Delhi. These points are the UP-Maharajpur border, Seemapuri border, Tulsi Niketan border, Loni border and Khajuri Pushta roads.

New Delhi: Traffic Police personnel regulate traffic during rehearsals for smooth passage of traffic for movement of dignitaries near the India Gate ahead of G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_06_2023_000060B)

New Delhi: In view of G20 summit in the national capital, the entire area of New Delhi district will be considered as “controlled Zone-I” from Thursday midnight to Sunday midnight. Traffic restrictions have been enforced in Noida, Ghaziabad, and the Delhi-NCR region that restricts entry of heavy, medium, and light goods vehicles from the Noida border to Delhi during the summit, effective from September 7 at 5 p.m. to September 10 at 11:59 p.m. However, bonafide residents, authorised vehicles and vehicles dealing with housekeeping, catering, waste management, etc. for hotels, hospitals & other important installations in New Delhi District will be allowed.

Check Delhi Border Restrictions For G20 Summit

The entry of commercial vehicles will be banned towards Delhi at all five Ghaziabad border points with Delhi. These five points are the UP-Maharajpur border, Seemapuri border, Tulsi Niketan border, Loni border and Khajuri Pushta roads. In Noida, all goods vehicles transporting essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, and medical supplies will be permitted to move under the Delhi Police’s no-entry permission. Chilla Border: Heavy vehicles entering Delhi can make a U-turn at the Chilla red light (border) and proceed via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. DND Flyway: Vehicles entering Delhi from the DND Flyway can u-turn at DND Toll Plaza and use the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. Kalindi Kunj Border: Goods vehicles from the Kalindi Kunj Yamuna border will be redirected at the first underpass tri-section of the Yamuna River. New Ashok Nagar Border: Vehicles from the New Ashok Nagar border will reach their destination via Golchakkar Chowk Sector 15, taking DSC Road. Yamuna Expressway: Heavy, medium, and light goods vehicles from Gautam Buddh Nagar district cannot use Yamuna Expressway. Pari Chowk to Noida- Greater Noida Expressway: Vehicles travelling from Pari Chowk can reach their destination via Honda Seal Chowk and Sirsa Golchakkar, connecting to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway People travelling from Meerut, Hapur, and Ghaziabad to Agra, Mathura, and Lucknow will use NH-91, and heavy, medium, and light goods vehicles travelling to Delhi via the Eastern Peripheral via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be restricted near Sirsa Loop, except for goods vehicles entering Gautam Budh Nagar under no-entry provisions. Vehicles coming from Hapur will use the EPE from the Dasna interchange. Such vehicles will not be allowed to proceed towards Delhi

The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic helpline number is 9971009001, and the Delhi traffic police helpline numbers are 1095/011-25844444 and 8750871493.

