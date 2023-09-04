Home

News

G20 Summit: Delhi’s New Park Features Sculptures Of National Birds, Animals From Member Nations

G20 Summit: Delhi’s New Park Features Sculptures Of National Birds, Animals From Member Nations

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will unveil the G20-themed park where the sculptures have been made from waste materials to create artwork.

G20 summit in Delhi: The sculptures have been specially curated by artists to symbolise sustainability. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A G20-themed park is set to be inaugurated in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri on Monday which will feature 19 sculptures of the national animals and birds of the member nations. The G20 Leaders’ Summit will take place from September 9-10 at ‘Bharat Mandapam’, the newly-built international convention and exhibition centre at the Pragati Maidan. Several areas in the city have been spruced up and decorated with thematic posters, artistic logos and flags of G20 member nations.

Trending Now

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will unveil the park where the sculptures have been made from waste materials to create artwork. “The park will be inaugurated on Monday. The sculptures have been specially curated by artists to symbolise sustainability through representations from each of the G20 nations,” an official said.

You may like to read

Major attractions at the park

Bison – national mammal of United States

Jaguar – Brazil

Red crowned crane – China

Arabian Camel – Saudi Arabia

Magpie – South Korea

Rooster – France

Redwing – Turkey

Sparrow – Italy

Emu – Australia

Gray Jay – Canada

Brown Bear – Russia

Macaque Monkey – Japan

Rufous Hornero – Argentina

Golden Eagle – Mexico

Peacock – India

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES