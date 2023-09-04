By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
G20 Summit: Delhi’s New Park Features Sculptures Of National Birds, Animals From Member Nations
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will unveil the G20-themed park where the sculptures have been made from waste materials to create artwork.
New Delhi: A G20-themed park is set to be inaugurated in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri on Monday which will feature 19 sculptures of the national animals and birds of the member nations. The G20 Leaders’ Summit will take place from September 9-10 at ‘Bharat Mandapam’, the newly-built international convention and exhibition centre at the Pragati Maidan. Several areas in the city have been spruced up and decorated with thematic posters, artistic logos and flags of G20 member nations.
Trending Now
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will unveil the park where the sculptures have been made from waste materials to create artwork. “The park will be inaugurated on Monday. The sculptures have been specially curated by artists to symbolise sustainability through representations from each of the G20 nations,” an official said.
You may like to read
Major attractions at the park
- Bison – national mammal of United States
- Jaguar – Brazil
- Red crowned crane – China
- Arabian Camel – Saudi Arabia
- Magpie – South Korea
- Rooster – France
- Redwing – Turkey
- Sparrow – Italy
- Emu – Australia
- Gray Jay – Canada
- Brown Bear – Russia
- Macaque Monkey – Japan
- Rufous Hornero – Argentina
- Golden Eagle – Mexico
- Peacock – India
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.