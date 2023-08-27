Home

G20 Summit In Delhi: 400 Specially-Trained Cops To Be Deployed At 21 Locations; Check Affected Areas

G20 Summit: The specially-trained cops will be deployed at 21 locations in Delhi including ISBT Kashmere Gate, Akshardham, Lotus Temple, Qutub Minar, Red Fort (Chandni Chowk area).

Delhi police and traffic police at Bharat Mandapam convention centre of Pragati Maidan ahead of G20 Summit. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: India is set to host the G20 summit in Delhi as the nation is looking to promote itself as a rising superpower while leveraging its position on the global stage. The G20 summit in Delhi is scheduled for September 9 and September 10 where hundreds of foreign delegates and global leaders including US President Joe Biden are set to attend the event. Heavy security arrangements have been made in Delhi for hassle-free experience of the delegates and smooth functioning of vehicular traffic in the city.

G20 Summit: 400 Specially-Trained At 21 Locations In Delhi

Around 400 specially-trained police personnel will be deployed at 21 locations in Delhi as part of elaborate security arrangements and a smooth and efficient travel experience for all. Some of the designated areas where the specially-trained cops will be deployed are Kashmere Gate ISBT, Akshardham, Lotus Temple, Qutub Minar, Red Fort (Chandni Chowk area) and others, according to a report by The Indian Express. They will also be deployed across railway stations, ISBTs, airport terminals, and popular market areas to assist the foreign delegates. The personnel will use newly acquired Bolero vehicles for the purpose.

Machines Deployed To Scrub And Clean Roads, Footpaths In Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has deployed suction-cum-jetting machines on the city’s 35 roads, including the Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Panchsheel Marg and Mandir Marg, in view of the G20 Summit next month, according to an official statement issued Saturday.

It said these machines will be used for scrubbing, cleaning and washing the roads and footpaths. The suction-cum-jetting machines will work in single shifts from 6 am to 2 pm. The exercise is part of the MCD’s efforts to beautify and decorate the national capital in view of the G20 summit scheduled to be held on September 9-10.

According to the statement, the civic body has directed the nodal officers to ensure the monitoring of work on these 35 roads on a day-to-day basis. The nodal officers will submit a report on a daily basis at the headquarters. Among the 35 roads identified are the Sachivalaya Road, Old Fort Road, Lodhi Road, Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Road (from Shanti van to AIIMS and Shanti Van to Delhi University), Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Vivekananda Marg and Africa Avenue and 13 Panchsheel Marg.

