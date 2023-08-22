Home

G20 Summit: Delhi To Remain Shut For 3 Days In Sept; Here’s What Will Be Affected

Amid the ongoing preparation for the G20 Leaders' Summit in Delhi in September, the New Delhi and NDMC areas may be out of bounds for the general public during the upcoming Summit.

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing preparation for the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi in September, the New Delhi and NDMC areas may be out of bounds for the general public during the upcoming Summit. According to various media reports, three days in the month of September i.e. 8, 9, 10 will be declared public holidays. The international summit can also affect the operation malls and markets along with schools, colleges and government and private offices in the New Delhi area for three days. As per reports, some schools and colleges may be advised to switch to online mode or remain shut due to the summit. Traffic restrictions and diversion for the summit will kick in from September 7 midnight.

Strict curbs in NDMC area

The government could declare a public holiday to minimise crowds in the area and ease vehicular movement during the summit.

Strict restrictions on the movement of the general public in areas that come under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) are expected on September 8, 9 and 10 for the G-20 Summit.

“Many high-profile foreign dignitaries, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, will stay in the Lutyens’ Delhi area during the Summit… Keeping this in mind, security in the area will be strengthened to international standards, and the public might be barred from entering the area during the Summit, with the exception of residents,” sources told The Indian Express.

Special passes will be issued for government officials who have to visit the area during the Summit. High security will also be deployed in markets like Dilli Haat, Chandni Chowk, Khan Market, Connaught Place and Malcha Market.

Roads that would not be accessible for the general public are: Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Niti Marg, Kautilya Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Janpath, Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, Purana Qila Road, Akbar Road, Ashoka Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg and Lodhi Road will see heavy traffic restrictions

Steep surge in bookings

Capital’s most premium hotels including Taj Mahal, Taj Palace, ITC Maurya Sheraton, Le Meridien, Shangri-La, The Lalit, Imperial, Oberoi, and Leela have already closed availability for almost all dates between September 6-11. Other hotels such as The Claridges, Eros, Pride Hotel are seeing 100 percent bookings from September 8-10, a search on platforms such as booking.com has shown.

“Eros Hotel will be reporting 100 percent occupancy during the G20 meeting dates,” Rubina Sharma, Director of Sales and Marketing, Eros Hotel, Nehru Place confirmed to Moneycontrol.

Who are the invitees or guests of the G20 Summit?

Here’s the guest list for the G20 summit:

Bangladesh

Egypt

Mauritius

Netherlands

Nigeria

Oman

Singapore

Spain

UAE

NOTE: The theme for the G20 Summit 2023 is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which translates to “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

