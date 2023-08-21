Home

G20 Summit In Delhi: Traffic Police Conducts Rehearsal In Pragati Maidan Stretch; Check All Details

Ahead of G20 summit in Delhi, a team of traffic police conducted a rehearsal on the Pragati Maidan stretch to the nearby hotels nearby hotels like The Taj Palace, Ashoka Hotel, The Leela Palace, ITC Maurya, Hotel Shangri-La, Hotel Lalit, Hotel Meridian, and Imperial Hotel to keep a check on security measures and vehicular movement.

A team of Delhi Traffic Police conducted a trial session on the Pragati Maidan stretch to keep a check on security measures and vehicular movement. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Full-swing preparations are going on for the upcoming G20 summit which is set to be held in Delhi. The summit is scheduled for September 9-10. The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday carried out a rehearsal in nearby areas of several prominent hotels, where delegates of the summit are likely to stay, to Pragati Maidan. A team of Delhi Traffic Police conducted a trial session on the Pragati Maidan stretch to keep a check on security measures and vehicular movement.

G20 Summit In Delhi: High Security At Prominent Hotels

Since many delegates are staying in nearby hotels like The Taj Palace, Ashoka Hotel, The Leela Palace, ITC Maurya, Hotel Shangri-La, Hotel Lalit, Hotel Meridian, and Imperial Hotel, there’s extra attention on the areas around these hotels.

#WATCH | Delhi Police’s traffic unit conducts rehearsal from various hotels to Pragati Maidan ahead of the upcoming G20 summit pic.twitter.com/LV2zzBOOAS — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023

Delhi G20 Summit: Offices, Schools To Be Shut; Check Traffic Restrictions

All offices and schools in Delhi are likely to be shut in the affected areas amid the G20 summit. There is a possibility that a holiday may be declared on September 9 and September 10 in several areas in Delhi due to the highly-anticipated summit. Meanwhile, permission for protests at Jantar Mantar won’t be granted. Hawkers will also not be allowed to set up their stalls in Lutyens’ Delhi during the Summit.

Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Niti Marg, Kautilya Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Janpath, Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, Purana Qila Road, Akbar Road, Ashoka Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg and Lodhi Road will see heavy traffic restrictions,” an official said.

G20-Themed Park In Delhi Being Developed

With less than three weeks to go before the G20 Summit in Delhi, civic officials on Sunday said they aim to build a thematic park to commemorate India’s presidency of the bloc before the mega event. India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1, following which about 200 meetings have taken place under different tracks.

