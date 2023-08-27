Home

US, China To Bring Vehicles To Attend G20 Summit In Delhi: Police Say No More Than 25 Cars Each

With many world leaders and delegates attending the G20 summit in Delhi, a cap on number of vehicles that will be allowed as part of carcade for guest countries has reportedly been set.

Delhi Police has called for cutting down the number of vehicles that are likely to be brought by the guest countries. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: India is set to host the mega G20 summit in Delhi which is scheduled to take place on September 9 and September 10. It is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of states and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations. With many leaders and delegates attending the summit, a cap on vehicles that will be allowed as part of carcade for guest countries has reportedly been set.

G20 Summit: Delhi Police Set Cap On Convoy Cars Of Guest Countries

The United States had proposed to bring 75 cars as part of convoy while China pushed for 46 vehicles. Other guest countries like France, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are also likely to bring their own cars to attend the G20 summit. However, Delhi Police has called for cutting down the number of vehicles that are likely to be brought by the guest countries. No more than 25 cars will be allowed by Delhi Police for each party attending the event, according to a report by The Indian Express.

