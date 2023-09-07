Home

G20 Summit: Rain Likely In Delhi For Next 3 Days, IMD To Issue Special Weather Bulletin; Here’s How To Check

The weather office will issue tailored weather updates and forecasts and these will be accessible through a dedicated webpage on the IMD website at mausam.imd.gov.in/g20.

G20 Summit: Rain Likely In Delhi For Next 3 Days, IMD To Issue Special Weather Bulletin; Here's How To Check | Photo: ANI

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department will provide specialised and real-time weather forecasts in view of the high-level G20 Summit event in the national capital. The weather department has also installed an additional weather station near Pragati Maidan for round-the-clock weather monitoring that begins from Thursday morning.

Every three hours, the weather department will offer updates on rainfall via the Nowcast, which will contain information about evolving weather conditions. The webpage will provide real-time data from the newly deployed automatic weather station (AWS) near the G20 Summit venue, offering precise information on air temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction and rainfall.

The data will be updated at 15-minute intervals, ensuring that users have the most accurate and up-to-date weather information at their fingertips, the IMD said.

Similar information will be available for nine other key locations across Delhi — the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi railway station, Chandni Chowk, Akshardham Temple, Bahai/Lotus Temple, Qutab Minar, Red Fort/Rajghat, Delhi University and Lodhi Road (Lodhi Garden).

Weather in Delhi

Currently, a low-pressure area is active in the North West Bay of Bengal and Central Bay of Bengal. In the coming days, it will move towards Delhi and the surrounding regions, leading to a change in the temperature.Although there is no expectation of severe weather changes during the G20 summit, weather conditions can be unpredictable, prompting continuous monitoring.

There is a possibility of very light rain or a drizzle at Bharat Mandapam, the G20 Summit venue, between September 8 amd 10, according to a forecast issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the event.

During the summit, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35-37 degrees Celsius on September 9 and 34-36 degrees on September 10.TOI had earlier reported that IMD will issue a special weather bulletin for the September 9-10 event.According to the Met department, there are chances of very light rain or drizzle from September 8-10 at the venue.

The maximum temperature from Thursday to Saturday is predicted to be 35-37 degrees Celsius, but it is likely to dip slightly on Sunday to 34-36 degrees. The relative humidity is predicted to oscillate between 85% and 95% and 50-60% from Friday to Saturday.

G20 Summit

The G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held on September 9-10. The summit is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

