Home

News

G20 Summit In Delhi: Head Of States That Are Likely To Skip The Global Event

G20 Summit In Delhi: Head Of States That Are Likely To Skip The Global Event

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 conference in New Delhi because he "would focus on special military operations," according to a Kremlin statement.

G20 Summit: Banks, Schools, Colleges Closed, Traffic Advisory Issued; Check Routes to Avoid From September 8-10

New Delhi: India will host the G20 summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10 in its capacity as the current president of the grouping. In view of the event, all central government offices, banks and financial institutions in the national capital will be closed from September 8 to 10. The summit is scheduled to include more than 40 international leaders, and New Delhi is making every effort to welcome foreign dignitaries. Among those expected to arrive are US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, and Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Trending Now

Head Of State that may skip G-20 Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 conference in New Delhi because he “would focus on special military operations,” according to a Kremlin statement. He spoke to PM Modi on August 28 and conveyed his inability to attend the Summit. He added that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be representing him instead. Along with the G20 summit last year in Indonesia, Putin recently skipped the BRICS conference in South Africa.

You may like to read

Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to skip a summit of G20 leaders in India next week, sources familiar with the matter in India and China told Reuters, a development that would dash chances of a meeting there with U.S. President Joe Biden. Two Indian officials, one diplomat based in China and one official working for the government of another G20 country said Premier Li Qiang is expected to represent Beijing at the Sept. 9-10 meeting in New Delhi.

Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Mexico, Japan, Italy, Germany, Indonesia, Brazil, and Argentina are just a few of the numerous nations that have not yet announced that they will attend the summit.

Security arrangements for the G20 Summit in Delhi

Security has been ramped up in the national capital, with as many as 60 Deputy Commissioners from across the city, including those from specialised units, drafted to oversee and manage specific tasks related to the Summit. This includes security, in and around the Summit venue, IGI Airport, designated hotels, sites designated for visits by spouses, and traffic routes of visiting delegations. Additionally, 69 explosive detection dogs, part of police K9 squad, will be deployed along with two handlers each at crucial locations in the New Delhi district to sniff out any suspicious object. The squad includes 34 explosive detection dogs procured as puppies from a kennel in Hyderabad for the Summit. Founded in 1999, the Group of 20 (G20) comprises 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, UK and US, and the European Union.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES