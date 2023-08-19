Home

G20 Summit in Delhi: Offices And Schools May Remain Closed On THESE Dates; Check Details

Schools and colleges may be advised to move to online mode and offices could be asked to be on work from home between September 8 and 11 in view of the mega G20 event.

G20 Summit: Delhi Schools, Colleges And Offices May Remain Closed On THESE Dates

New Delhi: Schools and offices in Delhi may remain closed or go online for the four days of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi scheduled in September. According to reports, schools and colleges may be advised to move to online mode and offices could be asked to be on work from home between September 8 and 11 in view of the mega event. An advisory may soon be issued regarding allowing only essential travel and activities for these four-day period.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Bharat Arora, president of the private schools association said, “Private schools in Delhi extend their support to the Government of India’s efforts in hosting the prestigious G20 Leaders’ Summit. It is a big moment for our country. As our city welcomes global leaders, private schools stand united in ensuring a seamless event. In line with safety measures, we’re prepared to adopt online learning during September 8-11, contributing to the success of this momentous occasion. We extend our best wishes for a successful G20.”

The G20 summit will be held in the Bharat Mandapam convention center at Delhi next month. The movements of vehicles may be restricted in some areas and people are likely to be permitted for only essential travel and activities for the four-day period. There will be thousands of individuals in the G20 members’ entourage, so the government is preparing to take essential measures to ensure smooth traffic-free mobility for them across the city.

Heavy Traffic Restriction Areas

Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Niti Marg, Kautilya Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Janpath, Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, Purana Qila Road, Akbar Road, Ashoka Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg and Lodhi Road will see heavy traffic restrictions,” an official said.

Hawkers will not be allowed to set up their stalls in Lutyens’ Delhi during the Summit, the official added.

G20 Guests

Many heads of states and diplomats including US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to be attending the G20 Leaders’ Summit. While, most of the leaders are likely to leave the country on September 11 following the conclusion of the Summit.

Moreover, the representatives of international organisations such as the United Nations (UN) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) will also attend the meeting. In addition, India has also invited the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Asian Development Bank and representatives from varioius countries including Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the UAE as guests.

