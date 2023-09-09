Home

Delhi Residents To Avoid These Routes While Travelling, See Updated Traffic Advisory For G20 Summit

G20 Summit 2023 has commenced and apart from the various traffic restrictions that have been announced, Delhi Police has issued a few new traffic updates; some routes that must be avoided by the city residents.

New Delhi: Its the first day of the much awaited G20 Summit 2023 and the sessions have commenced at the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Delhi Police had announced quite a few days back, certain traffic restrictions for road, rail and air travel. There are certain metro routes that have also been restricted keeping in mind the security of the dignitaries and attendees of the summit. Delhi Traffic Police, on its social media page, has been constantly updating traffic updates and roads the residents of the national capital must avoid. A route has also been mentioned that must NOT be used to travel to the Delhi Airport. Read further to know all latest traffic related updates, as issued by the Delhi Police..

Delhi Police Issues Updated Traffic Advisory

As mentioned earlier, Delhi Police has mentioned a few routes that the city’s residents must avoid during the G20 Summit 2023 today. According to the information Delhi Traffic Police has put up on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), Dhaula Kuan must not be used to travel to the Delhi Airport. In the words of the Delhi Traffic Police, ‘Traffic Alert: Due to traffic regulations in connection with G20 Summit, commuters travelling to Airport are requested to take Rao Tula Ram Marg instead of Dhaula Kuan’.

Traffic To Remain Affected On These Routes In Delhi

Apart from the information about not using Dhaula Kuan to travel to the Delhi Airport, Delhi Traffic Police has also informed the residents of the city that traffic will remain affected on Outer Ring Road and connected stretches due to the construction work being carried out by DMRC at round about Bhera Enclave. It has also been told that traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Tikri Border towards Mundka due to waterlogging. It has been advised that commuters must plan their journey accordingly.

Delhi Metro Begins At 4 AM

Delhi Metro has decided to start the metro services from 4 AM in the morning on September 8, 9, and 10 from terminal stations on all lines after a request was made by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. This will provide a much-needed relief to the commuters as well as crucial respite to Delhi traffic police by diffusing a big chunk of traffic

Other Important Traffic Updates

Among other traffic updates, all modes of transport i.e., Buses, TSR/Taxi etc. on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders are operational as usual and will continue during the summit also. According to the officials, there is no restriction on the vehicles engaged in emergency and essential services throughout the capital.

For assistance in medical emergencies, telephone number (6828400604/112) is fully operational; real time traffic update by Delhi Traffic Police will be provided through various portals including G20 Traffic Virtual Help Desk (https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/dtog20info), Delhi Traffic Police Website (https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in) and other social media handles. The general public is also advised to use Mappls (MapmyIndia) app for alternate routes to reach destination.

Residents must note that traffic in Controlled Zone-II will be disrupted on September 10, from 05:00 to 13:00 hours. The affected areas include:

New Delhi Railway Station (Ajmeri Gate side) Old Delhi Railway Station (Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Road side) Shanti Van Chowk (Geeta Colony side) ITO (Vikas Marg side) Rajghat Chowk (Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg side) Guru Nanak Chowk (Minto Road side)

