Home

News

Delhi

G20 Summit Security Update: Is Delhi Police Prepared To Deal With Any Threat? Deputy Commissioner Answers

G20 Summit Security Update: Is Delhi Police Prepared To Deal With Any Threat? Deputy Commissioner Answers

On August 23, Delhi Police conducted a traffic rehearsal at Pragati Maidan. The rehearsal started at various hotels and ended at Pragati Maidan.

New Delhi: Delhi is all set to host one of the biggest international summits, the G-20 Summit, from September 9. The two-day summit will be attended by top world leaders, including American President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak to Chinese President Xi Jinping. To make the event successful, the Delhi Police has been working relentlessly and taking all the necessary measures. On August 23, Delhi Police conducted a traffic rehearsal at Pragati Maidan. The rehearsal started at various hotels and ended at Pragati Maidan. The route for this carcade rehearsal was prepared by the Delhi Traffic Unit.

Trending Now

Earlier, on August 21, Delhi traffic police conducted a mock drill exercise on major roads connecting Pragati Maidan – the main venue of the summit, with various hotels in the City, to review restriction and diversion arrangements.

Briefing the media onthe security arrangements, Deputy Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahla said, “We have been preparing for the past several months. We are also doing the full deployment rehearsals…G20 is a big opportunity for Delhi Police to showcase its professionalism…We are trying our best to ensure zero per cent error. Till now, we have done 10 rehearsals…We are fully prepared to deal with any threat or contingency.”

#WATCH | Delhi: On G20 Summit security arrangements, Deputy Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahla says, “We have been preparing for the past several months. We are also doing the full deployment rehearsals…G20 is a big opportunity for Delhi Police to showcase its… pic.twitter.com/CRbfXq841o — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023

The G20 Summit is slated to take place on September 9-10 at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam convention centre at Pragati Maidan. Many heads of state and diplomats including US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to be attending the G20 Leaders` Summit.

G20 Summit: Here’s What is Expected to be Allowed and What Will be Closed:

All schools in the city, as well as offices of the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), will now remain shut during the three days.

All commercial establishments in New Delhi police district will also remain closed from September 8 to 10 in view of G20 Summit

Banks to remain closed.

According to a Times of India report, entry of heavy vehicles, except for those carrying essential goods, will be restricted while the summit is in progress.

There will be traffic restrictions for the general public in the NDMC area for the two days of the G20 Summit as well as the day before as the places would be visited by dignitaries from around the world.

The Indian Express reported that high-profile dignitaries like US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and others will be staying in Lutyens’ Delhi duringthe two-day summit and international standards need to be maintained. Hence, general public movement are likely to be restricted in the area

Traders could be handed special passes and markets in the Lutyens’ area like Khan Market and Connaught Place, which are getting an updo, may be operational but restricted.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES