G20 Summit: Will Medical Shops, Grocery Outlets, Milk Booths, ATMs Remain Shut in City? What Residents Need to Know

During G20 Summit 2023, offices, malls, and eateries will be closed in the city from Sept 8, however, all medical shops, grocery shops, milk booths, vegetable/fruit shops and ATMs will remain open throughout the city.

New Delhi: Security officials stand guard near a G20 Summit logo installed at Shangri-La Hotel as part of preparations for the upcoming summit, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In the wake of the G20 Summit 2023, the national capital will witness several restrictions on traffic and vehicular movement due to the enhanced security measures. Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said India Gate and Kartavya Path have been “designated in the controlled zone”, and Delhi Police urged people not to visit the area for “walking, cycling or picnicking” during the G20 Summit. However, police said that essential services such as postal and medical services, sample collections by pathological labs will be allowed throughout Delhi.

As per the traffic advisory, the movement of vehicles will be regulated in the New Delhi district. However, movement of ambulances will be allowed and local residents of the area and tourists accommodated there will be permitted to move after presenting proper identification papers.

Will There Be Restrictions On Traffic Movement?

Yes, as per Delhi Police, traffic restrictions would be imposed in the city from the intervening night of September 7-8 and would continue till September 10 night. Police also added that the vehicles passing through New Delhi will be diverted towards the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways and other alternative routes.

Moreover, Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs) will not be allowed to enter Delhi. However, goods vehicles carrying essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, and medical supplies having valid ‘No Entry Permissions’ will be permitted to enter Delhi during the G20 Summit.

Will There Be Restrictions On Bus Routes?

Yes, there will be several restrictions on the movement of buses across the city during the G20 summit. Only interstate buses will also be allowed entry into the city and all such buses will have terminating points on the Ring Road.

Will Delhi Metro Services Be Affected?

No, DMRC said the Delhi Metro services will continue to function as per routine. However, commuters cannot access the Supreme Court metro station, formerly called Pragati Maidan as it will be closed from September 8 to 10.

Can You Order Food Online During G20 Summit?

No, you cannot order food online as food delivery services will be restricted in Delhi during the G20 leaders’ summit on September 8-10.

“Cloud kitchens and food deliveries, or any commercial deliveries like Amazon deliveries, will not be allowed as we have stopped commercial services in the NDMC area,” Special Commissioner of Police SS Yadav informed.

Will Medical Shops, Milk Booths, ATMs Remain Shut?

No, these essential services will be allowed. Even as offices, malls, and eateries will be closed in the city from Sept 8, all medical shops, grocery shops, milk booths, vegetable/fruit shops and ATMs will remain open throughout Delhi including New Delhi during the summit.

