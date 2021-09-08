New Delhi: Just two days ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday announced a ban on public celebrations of the festival in the national capital in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an official order, the DDMA said that district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police will ensure that idols of Lord Ganesha are not set up in a tent or pandal. Further, it should be ensured that crowds do not gather at any religious or social place.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Looks Cute In This Floral Dress, Spotted With Ayan Mukherji : Watch Exclusive Video

The order further stated that permission will also not be granted for any procession. The DDMA advised people to celebrate the festival at home.

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated this month and considering the prevailing restrictions on gatherings and congregations and the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided that the celebrations of the festival may not be allowed in public places, the order stated.