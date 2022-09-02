Delhi: Amidst the festive fervour owing to Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja celebrations, Delhi’s pollution Control Committee has issued several guidelines for the citizens, idol sellers, makers and the civic agencies regarding control of pollution. The Delhi Police shared the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) Guidelines for Ganesh Utsav, Durga Puja, and other upcoming festivals, urging all to adhere to them and strive for pollution-free celebrations.Also Read - Mika Singh And His 'Vohti' Akanksha Puri Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi Together- See Pics

Delhi Pollution Control Committee issues guidelines to have pollution-free celebrations; directs idol makers to use natural clay, dyes & biodegradable materials. POP-based idols not to be immersed in water bodies pic.twitter.com/NrT0cDA8vt — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022

Also Read - Ganpati Visarjan 2022: Salman Khan, Sohail Khan Join Ayush Sharma-Arpita in Bidding Adieu to Bappa - See Inside Pics

HERE ARE THE GUIDELINES ISSUED BY DELHI POLLUTION CONTROL COMMITTEE:

Directions for General Public-

POP-based Idols shall not be immersed in any Water Body/Ponds/Ghats except in designated places identified by authorities.

Safety measures are to be taken at the banks of river Yamuna during the immersion of idols as detailed in the guidelines. As far as possible, encourage immersion of idols in a bucket of water or artificial ponds.

Worship materials may be collected separately for disposal.

Directions for Idol Makers/Sellers-

Use of natural clay and biodegradable materials for the manufacture of idols

Use of natural dyes/colours and biodegradable materials for decoration of idols.

POP-based idols should not be allowed for immersion in water bodies.

Directions for Local Bodies/ Authorities-