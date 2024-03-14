Home

Gangster Kala Jathedi Sent To 2-Day Delhi Police Remand, Days After Marrying ‘Lady Don’ Madam Minz

On Tuesday, Sandeep aka Kala Jathedi married "history-sheeter" Anuradha Choudhary, alias Madam Minz, also known as 'Revolver Rani' in some circles, under heavy police deployment at a banquet hall in Dwarka area of New Delhi.

Jailed gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi married 'lady don' Anuradha Choudhary aka Madam Minz in Dwarka, New Delhi, on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Delhi News: A Delhi court on Thursday sent notorious gangster Sandeep alias ‘Kala Jathedi’ to two-day police remand, days after his marriage to ‘lady don’ Anuradha Choudhary alias Madam Minz in Dwarka area of the national capital.

Janak Puri Special Cell of the Delhi Police took custody of Kala Jathedi for questioning in connection with the arrest of five alleged shooters of his gang, who were arrested days before the “gangster couple’s” wedding, and are being interrogated, the Delhi Police said in a statement.

‘Gangster wedding’

VIDEO | Tight security for gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi's marriage with "history-sheeter" Anuradha Choudhary alias 'Madam Minz' in #Delhi. The Delhi Police has made a strategic plan to avert any incident of gang-wars or possibility of Sandeep's escape from custody,… pic.twitter.com/9YQPB9950U — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 12, 2024

Driving herself, Anuradha, accompanied by her family, reached the venue in a black colour Mahindra Scorpio SUV.

Donning a red colour suit and wearing black goggles, Anuradha entered the banquet, Santosh Garden, which had been converted into the fortress with door frame metal detectors, drones and deployment of SWAT (Special Weapons and Techniques) commandos of Delhi Police.

VIDEO | Gangster Kala Jathedi-Madam Minz wedding: 'History-sheeter' Anuradha Choudhary alias 'Madam Minz' arrives at banquet hall in Delhi's Dwarka. pic.twitter.com/4WgSjxxP7Q — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 12, 2024

Armed policemen were also deployed at the terrace of neighbouring building.

Sandeep changed his clothes for marriage at the venue and wore ‘kurta-pajama’ with a half jacket on it.

VIDEO | Gangster Kala Jathedi-Madam Minz wedding: Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi arrives at banquet hall in Delhi's Dwarka. pic.twitter.com/SIVFwomUF8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 12, 2024

Anuradha also changed her clothes at the venue and donned a pink colour ‘sari’ for her marriage.

‘Griha pravesh’ deferred

However, the homecoming rituals of newly-married “gangster couple” were deferred after the Haryana Police cited security concerns. On Wednesday, Sandeep’s lawyer, Rohit Dalal said a fresh application for Sandeep’s custody parole will be heard by a Delhi court on Saturday.

On March 4, Additional Sessions Judge Deepak Wason granted six hours of custody parole, from 10 am to 4 pm, to Sandeep on March 12 and three hours of custody parole, from 10 am to 1 pm, the next day for his wedding and “griha pravesh” ceremony respectively.

The rituals were scheduled at Sandeep’s house in his native village Jathedi in Haryana’s Sonipat district.

Dalal said the Sonipat superintendent of police (SP) had moved an application before the court seeking the deferment of his client’s custody parole by a week due to security issues.

“Police said there were security concerns because of the resignation of former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and due to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat at Delhi’s Ramlila Grounds on March 14,” Dalal said.

He said the court agreed to the police’s contention and directed that a fresh plea for custody parole be filed on Saturday.

Who are ‘gangster couple’ Kala Jathedi and Madam Minz?

Sandeep alias ‘Kala Jathedi’ is a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He is facing more than a dozen cases of robbery, murder, attempt to murder, extortions and those lodged under the Arms Act in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, according to the Delhi Police’s records.

Anuradha Choudhary alias Madam Minz aka ‘Revolver Rani, was once a confidante of slain gangster Anandpal Singh. She has more than half-a-dozen cases related to money laundering, abduction, issuing threats and those lodged under the Arms Act pending against her in Rajasthan and Delhi.

In recent interviews with the media, Anuradha claimed the couple will shun the path of crime and lead a normal life after their marriage.

Sandeep is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

(With PTI inputs)

