Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, Accused in Delhi’s Rohini Court Shootout, Killed In Tihar Jail
Jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, an accused in the Rohini court shootout, was killed in a morning attack by rivals inside Tihar Jail
New Delhi: Jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, an accused in the Rohini court shootout, was killed in a morning attack by rivals inside Tihar Jail, officials said on Tuesday.
According to prison officials, the incident took place around 6.30 am. He was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared dead.
Further details are awaited.
