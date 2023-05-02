Home

Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, Accused in Delhi’s Rohini Court Shootout, Killed In Tihar Jail

Jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, an accused in the Rohini court shootout, was killed in a morning attack by rivals inside Tihar Jail

New Delhi: Jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, an accused in the Rohini court shootout, was killed in a morning attack by rivals inside Tihar Jail, officials said on Tuesday.

According to prison officials, the incident took place around 6.30 am. He was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared dead.

Further details are awaited.

