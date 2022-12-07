Gautam Puri Election Result 2022: BJP’s Satya Sharma WINS

Gautam Puri Election Result 2022 LIVE: The counting of votes polled in the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections began Wednesday morning amid tight security arrangements.

Updated: December 7, 2022 10:36 AM IST

Gautam Puri Election Result 2022: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Satya Sharma has registered victory from Gautam Puri ward. Sharma has defeated Aam Aadmi Party’s Anil Jain, Congress’ Md. Riyasat.

The high-stakes election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was held on December 4, sealing the electoral fate of 1,349 candidates in voting machines. A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections.

Published Date: December 7, 2022 10:27 AM IST

Updated Date: December 7, 2022 10:36 AM IST