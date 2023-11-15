By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Blood-Soaked Body Of A Man Found In Car In Ghazipur, Investigation On
Crime news: Body of a man, covered in blood, found in a car in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur area on Wednesday. Police and Forensics team have reached the location and are currently investigating the situation.
Delhi | Body of a man, covered in blood, found in a car in Ghazipur. Police and Forensics investigations are ongoing. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/OvXdWleisg
— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2023
More details are awaited…
