Blood-Soaked Body Of A Man Found In Car In Ghazipur, Investigation On

Body of a man, covered in blood, found in a car in East Delhi's Ghazipur area on Wednesday.

Crime news: Body of a man, covered in blood, found in a car in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur area on Wednesday. Police and Forensics team have reached the location and are currently investigating the situation.

Trending Now

Delhi | Body of a man, covered in blood, found in a car in Ghazipur. Police and Forensics investigations are ongoing. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/OvXdWleisg — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2023

You may like to read

More details are awaited…

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.